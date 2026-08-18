Training men to help end violence against women in Wales

Twenty men across Wales are helping to create safer communities for women and girls after completing specialist training through the Welsh Government's Sound campaign.

Twenty men across Wales have completed specialist training to help promote respect and healthy relationships.

The programme equips men working with young people to challenge harmful behaviours and discuss positive masculinity.

Inspired by the training, Cardiff musician James Minas launched Bros B4 Lows, a support group for men in the music community.

Now, they’re using what they have learned to support young men and boys and promote respect, self-reflection and healthy relationships.

Sound aims to prevent violence against women and girls by encouraging men to learn about gender-based violence and healthy behaviours, and to have conversations with their peers.

In partnership with White Ribbon, the Welsh Government trained twenty men who already work closely with young people, helping them start conversations about harmful behaviour, healthy relationships and positive masculinity.

One ambassador, Cardiff musician James Minas, used the training to establish Bros B4 Lows - a support group for men in Wales's music scene. The group provides a safe space to discuss mental health, relationships and life challenges.

James Minas said:

I joined the programme because I wanted to learn more and feel more confident having difficult conversations. During the training, I realised there wasn't really a space for men in Cardiff's music community to come together and support each other. Being in music can be quite isolating, and I wanted to give men a safe space to come to if they wanted to, to talk as little or as much as they like. That's what inspired Bros B4 Lows. The response has been really positive. We've already held several meetups and brought together men from different music backgrounds. It gives people a chance to talk, listen and support one another. Those conversations are really important.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Equalities, Sioned Williams said: