Training provider banned for abusing public funds
Sports training provider operating in northwest disqualified for 7 years after failing to account for £2.5 million of public funds.
Judy Andrea Roach (54), from Thamesmead, south London, was the sole director of JAR Training Consultancy Limited. The company, incorporated in September 2015, partnered with further education colleges, and provided training to apprentice sports coaches in the Blackburn area.
JAR Training Consultancy, however, entered into creditors voluntary liquidation in March 2021 and the company’s insolvency triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service.
Following support from the Education and Skills Funding Agency, who shared information with the Insolvency Service, investigators uncovered that Judy Roach failed to ensure that JAR Training Consultancy maintained and/or preserved adequate accounting records throughout the life of the company.
This meant that investigators could not verify what happened to more than £2.5 million worth of public funds secured through the Education and Skills Funding Agency.
Unsubstantiated payments included £1.77 million paid to tutors and assessors, more than £171,000 paid to Judy Roach’s family members, and just over £41,000 paid to a contractor who carried out building work to Judy Roach’s home.
On 13 July 2022, the Secretary of State accepted a 7-year disqualification undertaking from Judy Roach after she did not dispute that she failed to ensure JAR Training Consultancy maintained and/or preserved adequate accounting records or in the alternative she failed to deliver up adequate records to the liquidators.
Effective from 3 August 2022, Judy Roach is banned from directly, or indirectly, becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.
JAR Training Consultancy’s liquidator is considering the recovery of funds.
Mark Bruce, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, said:
Every limited company has a legal duty to maintain accounting records, especially those that receive millions of pounds worth of public funding. Judy Roach, however, totally disregarded her duties, which meant she was unable to explain exactly what happened to more than £2.5 million of income provided by the government.
Thanks to the joint working between the Education and Skills Funding Agency and the Insolvency Service, Judy Roach has been removed from the corporate arena for a substantial period. Her ban should serve as a stark warning to other rogue directors that action will be taken against those who misuse public funds and abuse the taxpayer.
Howard Tobias, Head of Enforcement at the Education and Skills Funding Agency, said:
I am pleased to note the success of this new joint working between the Insolvency Service and ESFA. Failing to keep or deliver up books and records will not preclude the directors of such companies from further scrutiny and sanction. This outcome demonstrates that the ESFA is prepared to take robust action and we will work with regulatory partners across government to hold them to account.
Judy Andrea Roach is from Thamesmead, London, and her date of birth is November 1967.
JAR Training Consultancy Limited (Company Reg no. 09787821).
Disqualification undertakings are the administrative equivalent of a disqualification order but do not involve court proceedings. Persons subject to a disqualification order are bound by a range of other restrictions.
Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct, is available.
