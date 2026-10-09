Training support for up to 2,400 parents

£10m for skills programme to help tackle poverty

Up to 2,400 parents will be able to access training at colleges across Scotland to enter or progress in work.

As part of the Scottish Government’s mission to eradicate child poverty, a total of £10 million is being invested in the college sector through the Raising Income through Skills and Education (RISE) initiative. This helps families at the greatest risk of poverty to access the skills and education they need to enter, sustain and progress in work.

Alongside training courses, the project will unlock additional support with childcare and transport costs to remove access barriers.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville visited Fife College to meet parents who are benefiting from the scheme. She yesterday said:

“This is a prime example of how we are helping parents to boost their incomes through work, as well as through vital cost-of-living saving measures. “We know that paid employment offers a sustainable route out of poverty for many families and I am pleased that colleges across Scotland are utilising our funding to work with parents to enhance their career options. “This is part of wider activity, which also includes capping bus fares, investing to deliver a national breakfast club offer, and the game-changing Scottish Child Payment.”

Gavin Donoghue, CEO at Colleges Scotland yesterday said:

“Colleges play a critical role in tackling poverty at source and creating opportunity in every part of Scotland. On a daily basis, our colleges help learners gain the confidence and skills they need to overcome educational barriers and get into well-paid jobs that increase their incomes and improve their lives. “Colleges are a key part of Scotland’s anti-poverty infrastructure, helping to break down barriers, widen access and support Scotland’s ambition of becoming a fairer and more inclusive society. “Challenge Poverty Week provides an important opportunity to recognise the difference colleges make and to renew our collective commitment to addressing poverty and inequality.”

Colleges RISE is one part of a £22 million package to help parents upskill to enter or progress in work. This includes £10m for the new Flexible Workforce Development Fund, £10m for the Colleges RISE Programme, and £2m for the new Training Access Fund – supporting parents to boost their earnings.

Background

The £10 million for Colleges RISE is being funded through Bringing Hope, Building Futures: Tackling child poverty delivery plan 2026-2031 - gov.scot

Analysis of the impact of Scottish Government policies on child poverty

More information on the employability support available to parents at Fife College is available here.