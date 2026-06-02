Confirming the transfer of Govia Thameslink Railway's services into public ownership.

I am confirming to the House that on Sunday 31 May, Govia Thameslink Railway’s services, operating as Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express, became the fifth to transfer into public ownership under the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Act.

Operations are now run by a new public sector operator – Thameslink Southern Great Northern Limited (TSGNL) – a subsidiary of public corporation DfT Operator Limited (DFTO).

The new operator will commit to deliver a range of measures to help improve performance and passengers’ experience, including:

doubling the number of Gatwick Express trains each hour between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria from December, as well as more early morning services on Saturdays and Mondays over the busy summer period

providing additional Great Northern off-peak services from Moorgate from December

recruiting an additional 75 drivers on Thameslink and Great Northern this year, helping to reduce cancellations

enabling passengers to get support from staff directly via WhatsApp if there is disruption to services

improving all 115 Class 700 units on Thameslink by carrying out deep cleaning and repairing minor damage, as well as refreshing and resurfacing all toilets to help combat graffiti

providing a total of 110 Travel Safe Officers on Thameslink services; and

completing the automatic train operation training programme by December 2026, which will support improvements in punctuality, particularly in recovering delays during disruption

Nine of the 14 train operators delivering passenger services under contract with the Department for Transport are now in public ownership. Chiltern Railways’ services will be the next to transfer on 20 September 2026, followed by Great Western Railway’s services on 13 December 2026. The rail public ownership programme is on track to be completed by the end of 2027.

Public ownership is already putting passengers back at the heart of the railway, but it is not in itself a guarantee of improved services. To truly fix the structural issues that have long plagued our railways, we need systemic reform.

The Railways Bill continues its passage through Parliament and will establish Great British Railways (GBR), a new nationalised rail company, that will integrate the management of track and trains for passengers and freight use every day. It will also create a strengthened passenger watchdog.

Once established, GBR will maintain and improve the railways and be accountable to passengers, freight customers and taxpayers. GBR will be empowered to build a railway that not only puts passengers and customers first but also supports the government’s missions to drive economic growth and opportunity, by improving connectivity and unlocking jobs and housing.

The government is already making improvements for passengers, with the first regulated rail fares freeze in 30 years as well as rolling out Pay As You Go more widely.

Economic growth is a key priority for the government. Reforming our railways is central to achieving this. Improved performance will bring more people back to rail – generating greater revenue and reducing costs.