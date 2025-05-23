Transfer of South Western Railway’s services into public ownership

South Western Railway’s services will transfer into public ownership on 25 May 2025.

Following my statement in December last year, I can confirm to the House that, on Sunday 25 May 2025, South Western Railway’s services will transfer into public ownership.

South Western Railway’s services are the first to transfer to public ownership under the Passenger Railways Services (Public Ownership) Act 2024, a landmark piece of legislation passed by Parliament in November. From Sunday, operations will be run by a new public sector operator – South Western Railway Limited. For now this will be a subsidiary of the public corporation, DfT Operator Limited (DfTO), which will eventually transfer into Great British Railways (GBR), once established.

C2C’s services will be next to transfer into public ownership on 20 July 2025 and, as previously announced, I have issued an expiry notice to Greater Anglia confirming that their contract with the department will now expire on 12 October 2025. Greater Anglia’s services will transfer into public ownership on this date.

Sunday marks a watershed moment in the government’s plan to return the railways to the service of passengers and reform our broken railways, ending 30 years of fragmentation and delivers on our manifesto commitment to bring passenger services back into public control and put passengers firmly at the heart of the railways.

Public ownership will ensure services are run in the interests of passengers, not shareholders, and is a vital step in enabling the government to bring track and train together. But public ownership alone is not a silver bullet and will not fix the structural problems hindering the railways currently. That will take time.

Under this government’s plan to unify track and train under one organisation, GBR will be the single ‘directing mind’ for the railway, putting passengers and customers first, rebuilding trust in the railway and simplifying the industry.

In February, the government’s consultation on the Railways Bill outlined plans to establish GBR, which will consolidate the 14 different train operating companies, Network Rail and DfTO into a single organisation. The Railways Bill will be laid in this Parliamentary session and I expect GBR to be operational around 12 months after the bill receives Royal Assent