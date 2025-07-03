Welsh Government
Transformation of Wrexham to Liverpool line to begin
Work to transform the Wrexham to Liverpool line has been given the green light, with upgrades on the line at Padeswood confirmed as the first major step to realise more rail services between the two cities.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates and Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens visited the site today to see the planned upgrades.
The UK Government committed to supporting the work at Padeswood as part of last month’s Comprehensive Spending Review. The overall UK Government investment in Welsh rail, worth at least £445 million, will see people across Wales benefit from better access to jobs and opportunities as a result of improved infrastructure and more frequent services.
The work will see a major component of the Network North Wales vision delivered within three years, resulting in two trains an hour operating along the line. Padeswood also serves the Heidelberg Materials’ cement works, and the upgrade will make it easier for freight to enter and exit the site.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:
Delivering the upgrade at Padeswood will bring real economic benefits, helping the cement works and improving connectivity between Wrexham and Liverpool, increasing services to two trains per hour.
“It was fantastic to hear the UK Government’s commitment to this project, which campaigners have pushed for over many decades. Two governments, working in partnership, will deliver this key part of the Network North Wales.
Network North Wales is about delivering an integrated, high-frequency public transport network, connecting people to jobs, opportunity, community and a better quality of life. While Padeswood is predicted to be delivered in the next three years, more immediate changes include 50 per cent more trains on the North Wales mainline, more trains between Chester and Wrexham and the start of the roll out of Pay as You Go delivering better transport in the region.
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:
The UK Government is investing in Wales' future and unleashing our country’s economic potential.
We promised we would deal with the historical under-investment in Wales' rail network and announcing at least £445 million in the Spending Review delivered on that pledge.
Working alongside Welsh Government it will mean brand-new stations, upgrades on the line in places like Padeswood and more and faster trains on the key lines across North and South Wales, connecting people with jobs and helping to grow the economy.
Work will now take place on the design of the scheme ahead of implementation.
