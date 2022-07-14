Cabinet Office
Transformational border pilots to create an Ecosystem of Trust
The Brexit Opportunities Minister, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has announced that the Government, in partnership with industry, has launched six border innovation pilots that will transform the way the border operates.
Minister Rees-Mogg delivered a keynote speech and took part in a brief Q&A at the Border Management and Technologies Summit Europe yesterday (13 July). The event was hosted by the International Border Management and Technologies Association (IBMATA).
The Ecosystem of Trust pilots will assess the use of technology, data and trusted trader relationships to minimise the administrative burdens and costs on traders which are ultimately passed on to the consumer
The model aims to create a more secure border, while limiting the need for HMG to conduct compliance activities at the border, with traders allowed to perform more self-assessment at their premises. Ultimately, it could remove the transactional nature of customs/border processes.
Minister Rees-Mogg expressed his enthusiasm over the pilots that have been selected to test the Ecosystem of Trust border model. Six consortia were successful in their bids; the pilots are led by Azarc, Chainvine, IBM & Maersk, Fujitsu, Palantir and Digital Business Marketplace.
Minister Rees-Mogg expressed his gratitude to the businesses who are leading each of the pilots and thanked them for their time, commitment and expertise and looks forward to seeing the results
The Ecosystem of Trust pilots will run until the end of the year to establish how they can be scaled to a new border model which will increase the efficiency, speed and crucially the safety of our trade borders.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/transformational-border-pilots-to-create-an-ecosystem-of-trust
