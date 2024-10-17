‘Transformational’ project shines new light on the value of adaptability

Project leaders must collaborate and coordinate with stakeholders to ensure the adaptability they build into their plans can be executed when unexpected situations occur, as a new major project has shown. Stockton Waterfront is a ‘once in a generation’ urban regeneration project that will create a transformational public space for residents and visitors of Stockton-on-Tees in North East England.

Stephen McClean, Construction Manager at Esh Construction, the firm which is delivering the project on behalf of Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, explained how risks and challenges that emerged at various stages tested the project team’s ability to adapt its approach.

Innovation has been an important factor in identifying solutions, but so too has been the principle of open and ongoing communication with multiple stakeholders – not just the client.

During the design stage of the Stockton Waterfront project, Esh Construction identified existing fibre-optic cables on the site as potential risks.

Stephen yesterday said: “This resulted in a change to the main structures from reinforced earth walls to reinforced concrete, which allowed partial construction to afford the time required for cable diversions.

“While this does prolong procurement, regular design update meetings still take place to try and mitigate delays and finalise the design.”

The Stockton Waterfront project is scheduled for completion in 2026. Currently, work is under way to construct the retaining structures that will allow the existing Riverside Road to be re-routed into the site. The park will then spread across a landbridge over the carriageway. The revamped urban park will offer open spaces for families, new facilities for the local community and visitors, and new opportunities for local businesses.

Adapting to new challenges

A project of this size and scale can encounter many unexpected issues during its life cycle. While these can sometimes be identified from the outset and mitigated, others will be completely unforeseen, emerging only after work has begun. Stephen detailed how unexpected challenges came to light during the Stockton Waterfront project and the methods used to overcome them.

“Trying to incorporate and utilise existing structures such as the Millennium Footbridge has proven to be challenging. The design involves the structure being extended into the upper park. However, the bridge in its current state is providing complex movement in all three planes for us to deal with, to try to make it workable without being detrimental to the structure.

“Coordination and working with the bridge’s original designers, Arup, has proven essential to overcome these issues.”

Effectively addressing ever-evolving challenges on a project requires constant communication and a productive relationship with clients and stakeholders. The Stockton Waterfront project illustrates the value of taking the time to identify all potential stakeholders at the outset and building those positive relationships from the start. Not just incorporating the client but also the companies that had built existing elements in the project environment; in this case the bridge’s original designers.

Clear and continuous communication with all parties can result in greater flexibility. This is crucial when dealing with sudden issues, as all parties will be aware of any issues and be able to suggest solutions together, all of which can help a project adapt and deal with new problems faster and minimise the potential for delays or extra costs.

Stephen yesterday said: "From a civil engineering perspective, the Stockton Waterfront urban park has so many areas of interest from major structures, highways, public realm and key features incorporating the town’s heritage as well as introducing new, exciting play areas. The park will be transformational and I look forward to seeing the change and the impact it makes on the area.”

