Transforming Deaf people’s lives

Improving access to services.

Deaf people will be able to access essential services more easily from today onwards with the launch of a free mobile app.

SignPort will enable Deaf people to book British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters in just a few steps, see who their interpreter will be and communicate with them securely. It was developed by Deaf Action and Burrotech through the Scottish Government’s CivTech programme after a review found that the existing booking system is fragmented and time-consuming, with back-and-forth email exchanges leading to missed appointments and educational barriers.

CivTech invites companies to work with government departments, public bodies and charities to develop innovations which improve people’s lives and drive business growth. Through the scheme, the Scottish Government has supported SignPort’s development with £350,000. Six public bodies have currently included the app in their BSL plans with the Scottish Government encouraging more organisations to use the platform.

Launching SignPort at Deaf Action’s headquarters in Edinburgh, Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:

“This app builds on our commitment to make Scotland a more inclusive place for Deaf people. It also represents exactly the kind of innovation we want to see through our CivTech programme - technology that transforms lives and removes barriers. “By putting Deaf people and interpreters at the heart of its design, this app addresses challenges that have persisted for too long. As a social enterprise, SignPort will reinvest in the very communities it serves, creating lasting change beyond improving bookings. This is community-led innovation at its best.”

Background

The SignPort app is available to download from app stores. The app is free for Deaf BSL users and interpreters, with public bodies charged an annual subscription.

The British Sign Language Interpreting Landscape Review is available to read from the Scottish Government’s BSL Scotland Act 2015 website.

Information about the CivTech challenge and details of the CivTech process are available from CivTech’s website. Since its launch in 2016, the initiative has supported more than 100 companies, with every pound of public investment leveraging five times as much in private funding.