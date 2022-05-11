Scottish Government
Transforming derelict land
Grants awarded from £50 million fund.
Some of Scotland’s longest standing vacant and derelict sites will be transformed into affordable housing, community gardens and places of enterprise and learning by awards from a £50 million programme.
Ten schemes will share more than £5 million from the low carbon Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme, driving regeneration and innovation while tackling climate change.
Successful projects include:
- redevelopment of more challenging building plots to help deliver 133 net zero and affordable homes through the Edinburgh Home Demonstrator programme
- installing heat pump technology to reduce carbon emissions for proposed commercial developments on vacant land at Magenta Business Park in South Lanarkshire
- decontaminating and redeveloping former industrial land for social housing and outdoor pursuits near the Forth and Clyde Canal in the East Dunbartonshire village of Twechar
- regenerating derelict land in east Greenock to create a Carwood Street Food Growing Project for local people in a less affluent area
Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur yesterday said:
“Derelict sites are often found in more disadvantaged areas and can hold back development of communities.
“This programme is delivering community regeneration and tackling climate change, in line with our national strategy to transform the economy and deliver sustainable and inclusive growth and a fairer society.
“At the same time as announcing these grants, we are opening the programme to projects seeking funding in 2023/24 and I look forward to building on the momentum generated by today’s investments.”
Depute Chief Executive at East Dunbartonshire Council Ann Davie yesterday said:
"This funding is a welcome contribution that will aid us in regenerating the derelict former industrial canal site in Twechar. The funding can be used for land acquisition, soil remediation, utilities and access infrastructure, which will allow the site to be developed for social housing.
"These new homes will help us to achieve the energy efficiency aims we have set out for the site as each will be built to Passivhaus standards, resulting in low heating bill for tenants.
"This project also complements the work we’re doing in partnership with Twechar Community Action on the adjoining site, which recently secured Scottish Government Regeneration Capital grant funding, to help in the building of a new Outdoor Pursuits Centre. This will offer opportunities and benefits to the local community as well as attracting more visitors to the area."
Background
The low carbon Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme is now open for Stage 1 (2023-24) applications. More information can be found here:
Regeneration: Capital investment for regeneration – gov.scot (www.gov.scot).
The projects to receive funding from Stage 2 of the Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme:
|
Lead applicant
|
Project Title
|
For 2022/23
|
For 2023/24
|
For 2024/25
|
Total Grant Recommended
|
City of Edinburgh Council
|
Greendykes North affordable housing
|
£623,713
|
£623,713
|
Clyde Gateway
|
D2 GRIDS
|
£664,000
|
£664,000
|
East Dunbartonshire Council
|
Twechar Canal Regeneration Project
|
£614,925
|
£614,925
|
Glasgow City Council
|
Hamiltonhill Green Infrastructure Project
|
£924,911
|
£924,911
|
Glasgow City Council
|
Ruchazie Greening and Growing project
|
£185,000
|
£240,000
|
£245,000
|
£670,000
|
Inverclyde
|
Carwood Street Food Growing Project
|
£69,500
|
£69,500
|
Inverclyde
|
HSCP Community Learning
|
£990,000
|
£990,000
|
North Ayrshire Council
|
Annickbank Innovation Campus, Irvine Enterprise Area
|
£400,000
|
£400,000
|
North Lanarkshire Council
|
Glenmanor Greenspace
|
£230,911
|
£230,911
|
West Dunbartonshire Council
|
Community Food Growing – Former Bonhill PS
|
£100,000
|
£100,000
|
£4,802,960
|
£240,000
|
£245,000
|
£5,287,960
