Transforming digital service delivery for better citizen engagement

David Bemrose, Head of Account Strategy for Local Government, explains how we can help local authorities transform their digital service delivery and build efficient and effective citizen engagement.

The digital transformation journey can be a complex one for local authorities. The demands of multiple citizen needs, accessibility issues, legacy IT systems, and additional cost pressures on finances only add to what is already a considerable challenge. This is why we’ve produced a guide to take some of the pressure off and help you plan your digital transformation journey.

The digital agenda

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven an accelerated focus on the digital agenda across local government. Colleagues have had to maintain and manage service delivery in a different way for their citizens and communities. All of which has been achieved remarkably well across the sector despite the significant challenges presented. Local authorities had to work at pace to transition their workforce to remote working by using all the tools available to maintain services, particularly for the most vulnerable communities they serve.

Continuing to transform public service delivery through digital tools and solutions will create a more effective and efficient citizen experience whilst also accounting for the specific needs of the individual in terms of how they want to engage with services.

As a result of market innovation and development, there has been enormous progress made in the range of technologies and digital tools and approaches available to both citizens and organisations. From working with our customers in local government, we know the sector has been at the forefront of exploring opportunities to deliver citizen services in a better way and to save money for the taxpayer.

The long term impact of COVID-19 and the transition to more hybrid ways of working only lead to a greater level of focus on change and a drive to more digital approaches to service delivery, with interoperability at the core.

How we can help

Our digital transformation guide for local government is built around the Central Digital and Data Office’s technology code of practice. It’s designed to help you navigate your way through our comprehensive range of technology-centred commercial solutions in order to outline and deliver your own local transformation plans. The guide is also endorsed by the Local Digital Collaboration Unit, part of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Download the guide today and view our web page to find out more.

If you need any help or support to access the commercial solutions mentioned in the guide or advice from our category experts, please complete our online form with as much detail as possible and we will be in touch.