Transforming equality and human rights in the public sector

New tools to support public bodies

More than 100 separate resources have been brought together for the first time to support Scottish public sector organisations in effectively embedding equality and human rights in their day-to-day work.

The Mainstreaming Toolkit is part of a suite of new publications – including a guiding Equality and Human Rights Mainstreaming Strategy and supporting Action Plan – which will steer the Scottish Government and encourage action across the wider public sector in embedding equality and human rights. This fulfils a commitment first set out in the 2023-24 Programme for Government.

‘Mainstreaming’ describes the process of integrating equality and human rights into all aspects of the development of policies, programmes and practices, with the aim of increasing fairness, tackling inequality, and removing societal and cultural disadvantages.

The resources compiled in the Toolkit offer training materials and real-world examples to help public sector organisations build, sustain and expand equality and human rights mainstreaming.

The supporting Action Plan sets out in one place, for the first time, the range of actions being taken forward across government to mainstream equality and human rights.

Minister for Equalities Kaukab Stewart said:

“At a time in which protected characteristics are being scrutinised and inequality persists, effectively mainstreaming equality and human rights throughout everything we do has never been so crucial.

“The documents and toolkit will help ensure every decision we take – within the core Scottish Government and the wider public sector – is fully considerate of the impacts on people, and that our systems and processes are fair and help those who need it most.

“The Action Plan focuses on Scottish Government actions, so we can lead by example and demonstrate how a systematic approach to mainstreaming can drive change across government and society.”

Fergus McMillan, Head of Equality and Diversity, Skills Development Scotland, which supported the development and launch of the suite, said:

“Skills Development Scotland is delighted to work with the Scottish Government and public sector partners in developing the Equality and Human Rights Mainstreaming Toolkit. Embedding equality and human rights across the wider public sector is crucial, and this collaborative work will be essential to that process. We look forward to leading as an organisation in using the toolkit to strengthen our existing work and to encourage others to use it."

Background

The Scottish Government is also publishing new proposals related to the effectiveness of the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED). These proposals include ways to help people better understand the equality duty and to improve relationships with local communities. The government will work on these proposals over the next four years.

Equality and Human Rights Mainstreaming Strategy

Equality and Human Rights Mainstreaming Action Plan

Equality and Human Rights Mainstreaming Toolkit

Regulation 12 report: Proposals for better performance of the Public Sector Equality Duty in Scotland