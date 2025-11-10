Transforming Granton Waterfront

Next stage of work to begin on major regeneration project.

New investment will enable hundreds of affordable homes to be provided in the first phase of Scotland's largest brownfield regeneration project.

Funding of up to £42 million from the Scottish Government will support the construction of the country’s biggest low carbon housing development on former industrial land at Granton in Edinburgh. Work is expected to start early next year on the site which will feature 847 net zero homes, including 387 affordable homes, and a new primary school and space for 14 businesses.

It is part of a wider £1.3 billion programme to regenerate Granton Waterfront which will ultimately deliver 3,500 new homes, space for leisure facilities and Scotland's largest coastal park.

The new funding package is being provided to City of Edinburgh Council over a 20-year period. Payment is conditional on the Council meeting targets including creating job and apprenticeship opportunities and investing in non-profit organisations to tackle disadvantage in the north of Edinburgh.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes recently said:

"This investment demonstrates our commitment to tackling Scotland's housing and climate emergencies while supporting communities that need it most. “By working in partnership with City of Edinburgh Council, we're unlocking £220 million in private sector investment to transform Granton Waterfront into a thriving coastal community with hundreds of net zero homes, a new school and business space. “Communities in Granton are at the centre of this project and will directly benefit from improved transport links, green spaces and job opportunities as we regenerate this important brownfield site.”

City of Edinburgh Council Leader Jane Meagher recently said:

“I welcome this funding to help us deliver the first phase of this hugely significant £1.3 billion regeneration project at Granton Waterfront in the north of the capital. “The regeneration of Granton Waterfront is about helping make Edinburgh more inclusive by improving educational attainment, health and well-being, local employment opportunities and eradicating child poverty. I’m really pleased we’ve received this new funding as we’re committed to delivering these important outcomes to create better opportunities for the people living in this area.”

Background

The Scottish Government will provide the City of Edinburgh Council with up to £2.1 million per year over a 20-year period to support the first phase of Granton Waterfront's regeneration. Payment is conditional on the council meeting targets related to the delivery of walking and cycling routes, green spaces, construction skills training for local secondary pupils, investment in non-profit organisations and establishing a fund to reinvest developer contributions in jobs and businesses in Granton.

The Scottish Government is providing an additional £16 million towards the first phase of the project through its contribution to the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal. Public sector investment is estimated to leverage a further £220 million of private sector investment in houses and business space.