Scottish Government
|Printable version
Transforming Granton Waterfront
Next stage of work to begin on major regeneration project.
New investment will enable hundreds of affordable homes to be provided in the first phase of Scotland's largest brownfield regeneration project.
Funding of up to £42 million from the Scottish Government will support the construction of the country’s biggest low carbon housing development on former industrial land at Granton in Edinburgh. Work is expected to start early next year on the site which will feature 847 net zero homes, including 387 affordable homes, and a new primary school and space for 14 businesses.
It is part of a wider £1.3 billion programme to regenerate Granton Waterfront which will ultimately deliver 3,500 new homes, space for leisure facilities and Scotland's largest coastal park.
The new funding package is being provided to City of Edinburgh Council over a 20-year period. Payment is conditional on the Council meeting targets including creating job and apprenticeship opportunities and investing in non-profit organisations to tackle disadvantage in the north of Edinburgh.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes recently said:
"This investment demonstrates our commitment to tackling Scotland's housing and climate emergencies while supporting communities that need it most.
“By working in partnership with City of Edinburgh Council, we're unlocking £220 million in private sector investment to transform Granton Waterfront into a thriving coastal community with hundreds of net zero homes, a new school and business space.
“Communities in Granton are at the centre of this project and will directly benefit from improved transport links, green spaces and job opportunities as we regenerate this important brownfield site.”
City of Edinburgh Council Leader Jane Meagher recently said:
“I welcome this funding to help us deliver the first phase of this hugely significant £1.3 billion regeneration project at Granton Waterfront in the north of the capital.
“The regeneration of Granton Waterfront is about helping make Edinburgh more inclusive by improving educational attainment, health and well-being, local employment opportunities and eradicating child poverty. I’m really pleased we’ve received this new funding as we’re committed to delivering these important outcomes to create better opportunities for the people living in this area.”
Background
The Scottish Government will provide the City of Edinburgh Council with up to £2.1 million per year over a 20-year period to support the first phase of Granton Waterfront's regeneration. Payment is conditional on the council meeting targets related to the delivery of walking and cycling routes, green spaces, construction skills training for local secondary pupils, investment in non-profit organisations and establishing a fund to reinvest developer contributions in jobs and businesses in Granton.
The Scottish Government is providing an additional £16 million towards the first phase of the project through its contribution to the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal. Public sector investment is estimated to leverage a further £220 million of private sector investment in houses and business space.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/transforming-granton-waterfront/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
FM: “Next decade decisive in tackling the climate crisis”10/11/2025 15:05:00
As the COP30 UN Climate Summit gets underway in Brazil, First Minister John Swinney called for swift and decisive action to tackle the devastating impacts of climate change.
Review of Scottish Government Activity affecting the Welfare of Animals as Sentient Beings 2025 by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission10/11/2025 12:05:00
Review of Scottish Government activity affecting the welfare of animals, as sentient beings, by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission.
Improving Access Fund launched07/11/2025 15:05:00
New fund to enhance access to vital services and support for disabled people.
Scotland's Climate Change Plan – 2026-204007/11/2025 13:05:00
This Climate Change Plan (CCP) sets out the policies and proposals the Scottish Government will take forward to enable our carbon budgets to be met between 2026-2040.
Draft Climate Change Plan published07/11/2025 12:10:00
Scotland's pathway towards net zero mapped out.
First Minister highlights importance of flu vaccination07/11/2025 10:10:00
The programme protects those most at risk from severe illness.
The Strategic Framework for a Cyber Resilient Scotland 2025 - 203006/11/2025 16:05:00
This framework is a refresh of the Strategic Framework for a Cyber Resilient Scotland 2021.
Scottish Animal Welfare Commission: welfare of cleaner fish used in the Scottish salmon industry - report06/11/2025 15:05:00
Report on the welfare of cleaner fish used in the Scottish salmon industry produced by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission.