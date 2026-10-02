Transforming Huddersfield's new Library Hub

YPO has played a key role in bringing Huddersfield's new Library Hub to life as part of Kirklees Council's £200 million Our Cultural Heart regeneration programme – including supporting the design of the children’s area and its Enchanted Forest theme.

The new Library Hub opened to the public on 21 September, unveiling a modern, flexible and inclusive community space designed to inspire learning, creativity and collaboration for residents and visitors alike.

As one of the UK’s leading publicly owned buying organisations, YPO provided the furniture procurement, design and installation services for the new Library Hub.

Features included flexible workstations, library shelving, soft seating, breakout areas and collaborative learning spaces throughout the building.

YPO’s appointed supplier, FG Library, led the design of the Children's Library Hub, creating an Enchanted Forest theme that encourages creativity, exploration and a love of reading in young people.

Sam Watling, YPO’s Project Manager for the Library Hub, yesterday said:

“The children’s library hub was designed with an Enchanted Forest theme to inspire discovery and creativity. “Using our supplier FG Library, the large back wall mimics a forest tree line, with reading nooks featuring starlight and soothing mood lighting. Toadstool seats and magical light globes have also been placed around the Library Hub, creating spaces where children can play, listen to stories and enjoy reading for years to come.”

The Library Hub forms a central part of Kirklees Council's wider vision to transform Huddersfield town centre. The regeneration programme will revitalise the Queensgate area, creating a vibrant cultural and learning destination for the community while celebrating the town's heritage and future ambitions.

Demonstrating a commitment to maintaining local heritage within the area and sustainable procurement, YPO ensured that furniture and materials were sourced within a 50-mile radius. Bespoke items were manufactured in Ossett, and all signage was supplied by a local company in Huddersfield.

Sustainable textile furnishings were supplied by local manufacturer Camira, whose roots are closely linked to Huddersfield's textile heritage, while handcrafted furniture was designed, produced and installed by FG Library. - Both trusted YPO suppliers that helped deliver the project and bring the Library Hub to life.

Simon Hill, YPO’s Managing Director, yesterday said:

"We are delighted to have been selected to support the delivery of Huddersfield's new Library Hub through our compliant procurement frameworks, furniture solutions and trusted supplier partnerships. "This is a significant investment in the future of Huddersfield, and we are proud to have worked alongside Kirklees Council to create a welcoming, flexible and inspiring space for the community. “By incorporating locally sourced materials and suppliers wherever possible, the project also reflects the rich heritage of the area while supporting economic growth across the region.”

Stephanie Shaw, Libraries Service Manager at Kirklees Council, yesterday said:

“A huge amount of thought has gone into creating a Library Hub that feels welcoming, flexible and distinctive, somewhere that inspires and involves our communities while providing the kind of spaces and facilities people expect from a modern library. “YPO and its suppliers have helped us turn that ambition into the finished spaces people can now enjoy, from flexible areas for reading, working, creating and spending time together to the Enchanted Forest, which has already become a real feature of the children’s library and created much excitement amongst our younger visitors. “It was also important that the building reflected Huddersfield and its heritage, so we’re particularly pleased to see local suppliers, materials and the area’s textile connections represented throughout. It’s been fantastic to see people coming through the doors and making the space their own since it opened.”

To find out more about the Our Cultural Heart programme, visit here.