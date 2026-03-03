Scottish Government
Transforming lives with apprenticeships
Equipping people with skills for the industries of the future.
As Scottish Apprenticeship Week gets underway, First Minister John Swinney has highlighted the power of apprenticeships to equip the next generation with skills for future jobs and industries – helping grow the economy and tackle child poverty.
The Scottish Government is investing around £198 million this year to support apprenticeships. This investment is supporting around 25,500 new Modern Apprenticeships in 2025-26 and more than 39,000 Modern Apprentices currently in training. The funding also supports 5,000 new Foundation Apprenticeships and more than 1,200 new Graduate Apprenticeships.
The First Minister yesterday said:
“Young people are our greatest asset and we are firmly focused on equipping them with skills for the industries of the future. Scottish Apprenticeship Week is a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate how apprenticeships are transforming lives across the country.
“Apprenticeships play an important role in securing positive futures for more of our school leavers. With the wide range of good jobs and careers available, most young people will be able to find something that appeals to them. The high-quality, rewarding jobs and careers that apprenticeships offer can support young people to reach their potential and offer a route out of poverty. This in turn helps to lay the groundwork to give the next generation a decent start in life and reduce child poverty, which is my government’s highest priority.
“Investing in jobs and training for the future will also help create a workforce that has the skills needed to boost the public sector and businesses alike, benefitting Scotland’s economy now and for the future. That includes nurturing the skills required for the transition to net zero and other emerging industries.
“The Scottish Government will continue to work closely with industries and employers across the country to maximise the potential of apprentices, and ensure skills are being developed in the best way to help local and national economies to thrive.”
