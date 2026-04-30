Thursday 30 Apr 2026 @ 11:10
Crown Commercial Service
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Transforming NHS infrastructure through NHS England partnership

Hospital extensions, community diagnostic centres (CDCs) and emergency care departments are among billions of pounds of healthcare building projects completed through collaboration between Government

A partnership between Government Commercial Agency (GCA)* and NHS England (NHSE) through the Construction Works and Associated Services 2/ProCure23 agreement (CWAS2) agreement has: 

  • supported the NHS in awarding £2.5 billion in healthcare construction schemes 
  • secured a future pipeline of future projects worth an additional £2.2 billion

The agreement enables the NHS supported by NHS England to procure design, construction and building services with capped rates and fees under the GCA agreement. 

Previous iterations of ProCure have supported the NHS in procuring over £10 billion worth of projects, helping to build an NHS estate fit for the future.

What the ProCure agreement offers 

Since launching in spring 2022, 89 contracts have been awarded covering 64 trusts through this Gold Standard agreement.

Benefits include:

  • capped framework rates and fees
  • access to approved suppliers with health and complex project design and construction expertise
  • NHSE implementation leads support, offered in an impartial capacity, free of charge
  • flexible call-off options for different project needs and values and complexities while making sure clients’ post-construction review compliance
  • standardised contracts, guidance and information papers 

Projects procured through ProCure 23

During 2025 to 2026, notable projects procured through the Construction Works and Associated Services 2/ProCure23 agreement have included:

  • a new Principal Treatment Centre for Children’s Cancer Services at Evelina Children’s Hospital, South London
  • construction of a new 21 bed intensive care unit at Kingston Hospital, South West London
  • two CDC developments for Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
  • construction of a new 3-storey outpatients facility at North Manchester General Hospital

The agreement supports the government’s commitments to modernise NHS infrastructure while applying construction playbook principles.

All ProCure23 suppliers are committed to modern construction methods and net zero carbontechniques. This makes sure innovation is at the forefront of all capital provided within the NHS.

Dawn Matthias, Commercial Deputy Director for Construction at GCA, said: 

“CWAS2/ProCure23 has, together with previous ProCure commercial agreements,  enabled trusts to deliver essential healthcare facilities faster, more cost-effectively, and with greater attention to patient and staff needs. We’re proud to see these projects continuing to make a tangible difference to healthcare provision across the country. GCA remains passionate about our commitment to our National Health Service and working together to positively change patients’ lives.”

Simon Corben, Director and Head of Profession for Estates and Facilities at NHS England, added: 

“ProCure23 builds on almost two decades of success of ProCure as a route to market for NHS capital projects. Now in its fourth year, this award-winning partnership with Crown Commercial Service has proven to be a cornerstone in addressing all aspects of the NHS’s capital requirements. This includes not only increasing our estate’s capacity with new developments, but also the crucial work of managing backlog maintenance, and reconfiguring spaces to better meet the health and care needs of our local communities.”

About the ProCure23 agreement

ProCure23 gives healthcare organisations access to approved suppliers for a wide range of construction services. It helps them expand and improve their estates to meet the health and care needs of their local communities. 

It runs alongside our existing RM6088 Construction Works and Associated Services agreement, which supports building and civil engineering projects of all values across the public sector. It helps our customers build everything from new schools and hospitals to prisons and houses. 

Together we are continuing to build an NHS fit for the future 

GCA will be launching the RM6320 Construction Works and Associated Services 3 (CWAS 3)agreement in March 2027. 

This will replace 3 current frameworks:

CWAS 3 will be an 8 year closed commercial agreement providing public sector organisations with a single route to market for all construction needs. 

It is designed to:

  • support projects of all sizes across the UK and overseas market
  • serve central government and the wider public sector 
  • make it easier for SMEs to work with government through dedicated lots and prompt payment

Find out more

Ready to get started? You can:

*From 1 April 2026, Crown Commercial Service and several Cabinet Office Central Commercial teams (operating under the Government Commercial Function) joined together to form the Government Commercial Agency.

Channel website: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.gca.gov.uk/news/transforming-nhs-infrastructure-through-procure23-partnership

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