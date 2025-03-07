Transforming the future of sustainable medicine production

Innovate UK has announced an investment over £14 million across 29 innovative projects to help make the UK’s medicines manufacturing sector more sustainable.

The projects form part of the Sustainable Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Programme (SMMIP), delivered in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care.

SMMIP aims to transform the UK’s medicines manufacturing sector by driving innovation, adoption, investment and collaboration.

The programme will focus on developing disruptive technologies to optimise production efficiency, minimise waste and reduce emissions, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Collaboration for a sustainable future

The SMMIP is funded as part of the wider 2024 Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing, Access and Growth Investment Programme.

It is a new joint government-industry programme to strengthen the UK’s global competitiveness in health and life sciences and drive innovation-led growth.

Enabled by up to £400 million of funding from scheme members, it is targeting investment across the UK, with initiatives in three focus areas:

clinical trials

health technology assessment

manufacturing

Supporting innovation for greener medicines

Through this programme, two competitions have been delivered so far:

the Grand Challenge: Expression of Interest (EOI)

the Collaborative Research and Development (CR&D) competition

In total, 29 innovative projects have been awarded a combined total of over £14 million to support innovation in sustainable medicines manufacturing.

EOI competition

Innovate UK has awarded £1.3 million in seed funding to 15 projects through the EOI competition. This funding is designed to support consortium-building and the development of proposals for large-scale grand challenges in sustainable medicines manufacturing.

CR&D competition

Innovate UK has awarded £13 million to 14 transformative projects through the CR&D competition. These projects will focus on tackling environmental challenges in pharmaceutical production, including waste reduction, emissions control and energy efficiency.

Core pillars and critical enablers

Together, these projects align with the programme’s three core pillars:

circularity: encouraging the reuse and recycling of materials within manufacturing processes

green chemistry: developing processes that reduce the use of hazardous substances and minimise environmental impact

productivity and resource efficiency: enhancing operational efficiency while reducing energy and resource use

As well as two critical enablers:

regulation

measurements, standards and data

Driving further progress

Science Minister, Lord Vallance said:

The UK’s life sciences sector has always been highly innovative, and with support like this we can help it drive further progress on sustainable manufacturing: just one of the ways in which this sector will play a valuable part in our Plan for Change. Reducing waste and increasing efficiency will also help ensure British life sciences businesses remain competitive, so this £108 billion sector continues to grow and create jobs.

Supporting our net zero goals

Health Minister, Karin Smyth said:

This £14 million investment demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the UK is at the forefront of sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing. Not only are we reducing the environmental impact of medicine production, but creating high-skilled jobs, driving economic growth, and strengthening Britain’s position as a life sciences powerhouse as part of our Plan for Change. Through collaborations between industry, academia and our renowned research institutions, we are pioneering cleaner, more efficient ways to produce the medicines that millions rely on, while supporting our net zero goals.

The UK as a global leader in sustainable medicines

Dr Stella Peace, Interim Executive Chair at Innovate UK, said:

These collaborations are pivotal to improving the way we make medicines for patients and citizens. Producing medicines more sustainably and efficiently is the right thing to do today and for the future generation. By investing in cutting edge innovation we are continuing our commitment to maintaining the UK’s position as a global leader in sustainable medicines manufacturing, driving growth and making life better.

Building on the UK’s strengths

Joe Edwards, Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry Director of UK Competitiveness and Devolved Nations, said:

In the face of fierce international competition for life science investment, the UK must work hard to stand out from the pack. Building on the UK’s strengths in innovation and sustainable medicines manufacturing is a key part of this picture. The projects announced today show the technological leadership the UK has, and the potential for economic growth if we can get the wider environment and incentives right.