Transforming Towns programme supports strategic regeneration in Cardigan

A historic Grade II listed building in the heart of Cardigan town centre has undergone significant restoration work to repair and update its facilities.

The newly refurbished Cardigan Market Hall will provide long term sustainability for market traders, unique retail and dining experiences and stimulate the local economy.

The strategic regeneration project has received support from the Transforming Towns Placemaking grant and the Building for the Future programme.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning, Julie James, recently had the pleasure of visiting the market and recently said:

With a focus on community facilities, improving visitor experience, making places more memorable and contributing to health and wellbeing, Cardigan Market Hall embodies what we are trying to achieve in our town centres across Wales. I am grateful for the opportunity to see firsthand how our Transforming Towns Placemaking programme has been utilised to support the transformation of the market hall and look forward to its opening in June.

Councillor Clive Davies recently said: