Transforming vacant and derelict land

Fifteen projects share £10 million. A derelict site once central to the Clyde’s shipbuilding industry will be transformed following a £2.4 million award from the low carbon Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme.

The Govan Graving Docks were used for final painting and repair of vessels but have lain empty for 40 years. The Scottish Government award to upgrade a riverside walkway and create green space by 2025 is intended to help attract business investment, reverse biodiversity loss and habitat decline and create a visitor attraction.

Further restoration of the historic dockyard will see it used for repairing heritage vessels, while a footbridge linking the site to neighbouring visitor destinations including the Glasgow Science Centre is planned once private sector funding is secured.

It is one of 15 transformational schemes sharing £10 million in 2023-24 from the Programme.

Other successful projects include:

Creation of a community learning campus on the site of a former Midlothian colliery

decontamination and redevelopment of former military land at Cromarty Firth to enable construction of 93 affordable homes

reuse of vacant and derelict buildings in Fife as an employment and training hub for rural green jobs and apprenticeships

support for community-led food production in Clackmannanshire

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur visited the Govan Graving Docks site to meet those behind the project.

The Minister said:

“Neglected sites are often found in more disadvantaged settings and can become no-go areas or hamper community development. By targeting long-standing vacant and derelict land we can ensure that investment reaches the areas that need it most.

“The Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme helps attract private investment to locations which have lain dormant for years, It also supports low carbon developments, helping Scotland reach net zero by 2045 and grow an economy that is greener, fairer and more prosperous."

Councillor Richard Bell, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said:

“The Govan Graving Docks is a unique site in Glasgow, offering both a glimpse of the city’s past and a view into a future where we realise the potential of this remarkable Clydeside location.

“The very welcome announcement of £2.4 million funding from the Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme will allow work to dramatically improve the appearance of the site, create new public green space to be co-designed by the local community, and improve access and connections to Glasgow Science Centre.

“The support announced will hopefully act as a catalyst for future funding and the development of further stages in the regeneration of the Graving Docks.”

Background

Regeneration: Capital investment for regeneration - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Projects to receive funding from Stage 2 of the Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme for 2023-24: