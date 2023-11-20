Transgender Day of Remembrance

Today, we remember the trans people who’ve been murdered around the world for no other reason than who they are.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“Today, we remember the trans people who’ve been killed around the world, and here in the UK.

“People like Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old girl from Warrington, killed in February.

“We know that too many trans and non-binary people face discrimination across all walks of life, including at work.

“I'd urge all trans workers to join a union, so they are supported, represented and heard.

“Unions stand up to and challenge discrimination and make sure workplaces are safe and inclusive for everyone, regardless of their gender or gender identity, sexual orientation or other background."