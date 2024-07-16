Transition Board moves to delivery as Welsh Secretary chairs first meeting

New Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has asked for an urgent action plan to support the Tata Steel workforce as she chairs the Port Talbot/Tata Steel Transition Board.

New Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has asked for an urgent action plan to support the workforce and the supply chain, as she chaired the first meeting of the Port Talbot/Tata Steel Transition Board under the new government.

The Transition Board has now moved from discussion to delivery.

As part of its £20 million contribution to the Transition Board, Tata Steel will begin work with Bridgend College to offer production-based employees in Port Talbot the opportunity to convert the skills they have gained while working at Tata Steel into nationally-recognised qualifications, which will support them in accessing future employment opportunities.

Tata Steel has also re-confirmed its commitment to offer an enhanced redundancy package and has begun asking for expressions of interest from employees which will run to 7 August.

Ms Stevens, who was appointed Secretary of State for Wales by the Prime Minister following the General Election of 4 July, has taken over as chair of the Board.

The Transition Board meeting today (11 July 2024) featured representatives from business, unions, Welsh Government and local politicians and demonstrated a reset in the way the board is chaired.

In leading her first meeting, the Welsh Secretary commissioned the board to work collaboratively and at speed to present options on how to support businesses and workers affected by Tata Steel’s transformation plan.

This process will run in parallel with ongoing negotiations with Tata Steel about future aspirations for the UK business.

Many contractor and supply chain jobs are directly reliant on the processes that have already ended at the Port Talbot steelworks, with the closure of the Morfa Coke Ovens and Blast Furnace 5.

The Secretary of State also made it clear the board will now be an equal partnership between political representatives, business and unions.

In Port Talbot, the Welsh Secretary also met current steelworkers at a local cafe where she discussed their concerns about the future of Tata Steel in the town, visited the Tata Steel Skills Academy where she met apprentices, and later travelled to RunTech in Swansea – a logistics company in Tata Steel’s supply chain - to hear about how workers there are affected.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said: