Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
|Printable version
Transition Board moves to delivery as Welsh Secretary chairs first meeting
New Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has asked for an urgent action plan to support the Tata Steel workforce as she chairs the Port Talbot/Tata Steel Transition Board.
New Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has asked for an urgent action plan to support the workforce and the supply chain, as she chaired the first meeting of the Port Talbot/Tata Steel Transition Board under the new government.
The Transition Board has now moved from discussion to delivery.
As part of its £20 million contribution to the Transition Board, Tata Steel will begin work with Bridgend College to offer production-based employees in Port Talbot the opportunity to convert the skills they have gained while working at Tata Steel into nationally-recognised qualifications, which will support them in accessing future employment opportunities.
Tata Steel has also re-confirmed its commitment to offer an enhanced redundancy package and has begun asking for expressions of interest from employees which will run to 7 August.
Ms Stevens, who was appointed Secretary of State for Wales by the Prime Minister following the General Election of 4 July, has taken over as chair of the Board.
The Transition Board meeting today (11 July 2024) featured representatives from business, unions, Welsh Government and local politicians and demonstrated a reset in the way the board is chaired.
In leading her first meeting, the Welsh Secretary commissioned the board to work collaboratively and at speed to present options on how to support businesses and workers affected by Tata Steel’s transformation plan.
This process will run in parallel with ongoing negotiations with Tata Steel about future aspirations for the UK business.
Many contractor and supply chain jobs are directly reliant on the processes that have already ended at the Port Talbot steelworks, with the closure of the Morfa Coke Ovens and Blast Furnace 5.
The Secretary of State also made it clear the board will now be an equal partnership between political representatives, business and unions.
In Port Talbot, the Welsh Secretary also met current steelworkers at a local cafe where she discussed their concerns about the future of Tata Steel in the town, visited the Tata Steel Skills Academy where she met apprentices, and later travelled to RunTech in Swansea – a logistics company in Tata Steel’s supply chain - to hear about how workers there are affected.
Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said:
This Government is determined to do all it can to protect our Welsh steel industry and has immediately reset our approach on how we work with businesses and communities. We will work collaboratively with a single focus to support our steel industry and affected communities.
But businesses and workers are already feeling the impact of Tata Steel’s transition. The time for talking is over. I have today commissioned a rapid assessment of how we can offer immediate support and further announcements will follow soon.
We will deliver for workers and businesses in Port Talbot and across South Wales, whatever happens.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/transition-board-moves-to-delivery-as-welsh-secretary-chairs-first-meeting
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Wales
Scheme for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children to be expanded07/12/2017 19:08:05
Home Office's National Transfer Scheme to be rolled out to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Jo Stevens MP appointed Secretary of State for Wales09/07/2024 13:20:00
Jo Stevens MP has taken up her role as Secretary of State for Wales following her appointment by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Statement from Welsh Secretary and Chair of the Tata Steel/Port Talbot Transition Board29/04/2024 13:25:00
Secretary of State for Wales-led Transition Board agrees broad support plan for those affected by Tata’s move to greener steel.
UK Government rewards work with £701 a year boost for workers in Wales05/04/2024 11:10:00
Average worker in Wales will be £701 better off a year as government cuts taxes.
UK Government saves six vital community spaces from closure in Wales05/04/2024 09:25:00
Six vital community assets in Wales have been saved from closure, thanks to £3.1m announced by the UK Government yesterday.
Statement released on behalf of the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board28/03/2024 09:25:00
The Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board met for the fourth time on 27 March 2024.
Chancellor delivers ‘Budget for Long-Term Growth’ in Wales12/03/2024 16:07:00
More tax cuts for working people and more investment in high-potential industries headlined Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s ‘Budget for Long-Term Growth’
Tata Steel / Port Talbot steelworks Q&A20/02/2024 10:12:10
This document provides information on the UK Government’s response to Tata Steel’s recent announcements on Port Talbot steelworks and its other UK operations.