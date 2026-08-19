Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
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Transport Committee Chair welcomes free bus travel for disabled people
The Chair of the Transport Committee has welcomed Government plans to enable disabled people across England to travel by bus for free at any time of day.
The Government has said it intends to remove the statutory weekday time restriction for eligible disabled passholders under the English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS).
At present, the statutory ENCTS entitlement provides free local bus travel from 9:30am to 11pm on weekdays, and all day at weekends and bank holidays. Currently free travel anytime for disabled people is only an option in places such as London and Manchester where specific funding has been provided.
The change is due to take effect from 1 April 2027.
Chair comment
Transport Committee Chair Ruth Cadbury yesterday said:
“I welcome the removal of the public transport restriction on local buses for disabled people, who will be able to use local buses for free all day across England.
“Disabled people need to get to work and access health appointments, and they want to have a social life, yet incur higher living costs and are often on very low incomes. They should not be restricted on when they can travel.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/153/transport-committee/news/217421/transport-committee-chair-welcomes-free-bus-travel-for-disabled-people/
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