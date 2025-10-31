Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
Transport company fined £133,000 after employee fell from sugar beet conveyor
A Cambridgeshire logistics business has been fined £133,000 after an employee suffered multiple injuries after falling from a sugar beet conveyor.
The employee was loading sugar beet for transport using a conveyor at Knowles Logistics Limited, on 28 November 2023, when the system became blocked with waste product. They fell after climbing the side of the conveyor to clear the blockage, suffering multiple injuries including several broken ribs, a punctured lung, and liver damage.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the conveyor system became blocked multiple times during a shift. Often these blockages could only be cleared by climbing up the side of the machine and removing the obstruction by hand. There was no safe system of work in place for clearing blockages.
Sugar beet conveyor
HSE guidance states that work at height must be properly planned, appropriately supervised, and carried out safely by competent people. Work at height includes any place where, without precautions, a person could fall a distance liable to cause personal injury. Further guidance can be found here: Working at height: A brief guide (PDF) .
Knowles Logistics Limited, of Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company was fined £133,000 and ordered to pay £5,438 in costs at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 24 October 2025.
Following the hearing, HSE Inspector Natalie Prince yesterday said:
“Falls from height are one of the biggest causes of workplace fatalities and major injuries. This was a wholly avoidable incident that led to a worker being seriously injured.”
This prosecution was brought by HSE Enforcement Lawyer Iain Jordan, supported by Paralegal Officer Atiya Khan.
Further information:
- The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety. We are dedicated to protecting people and places, and helping everyone lead safer and healthier lives.
- More information about the legislation referred to in this case is available.
- Further details on the latest HSE news releases is available.
- Relevant guidance can be found here Working at height: A brief guide (PDF) .
- HSE does not pass sentences, set guidelines or collect any fines imposed. Relevant sentencing guidelines must be followed unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interests of justice to do so. The sentencing guidelines for health and safety offences can be found here.
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2025/10/30/transport-company-fined-133000-after-employee-fell-from-sugar-beet-conveyor/
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
Protecting workers from workplace transport: getting the basics right27/10/2025 10:20:00
Every year, families across Great Britain face the devastating loss of a loved one killed by a reversing vehicle at work. These are not just statistics. They are family members, friends and colleagues whose lives were cut short by entirely preventable accidents.
Builder given suspended sentence after roof worker fell to his death21/10/2025 11:10:00
A self-employed builder from Reading has been given a suspended prison sentence after a man fell to his death while assisting with roof work.
Aluminium manufacturer fined £300,000 after worker crushed21/10/2025 09:20:00
A manufacturer of rolled aluminium products has been fined £300,000 after a worker was crushed under a 1.5-tonne hydraulic arm at its site in Bridgnorth
Construction company fined £1m following death of employee16/10/2025 15:20:00
A construction company that specialises in road resurfacing in London has been fined £1m after one of its employees was killed by a reversing road-sweeper.
Company fined after much loved family man killed by reversing HGV08/10/2025 11:10:00
A manufacturing company has been fined £240,000 after a grandfather was killed by a reversing HGV in Birmingham.
Lanes Group Limited fined £800k after investigation into death of devoted father07/10/2025 11:10:00
The partner of a man critically injured by an exploding jet hose waited until after Christmas to agree to switch off life support.
Builder sentenced after house collapse injures three workers30/09/2025 11:10:00
A builder has been given a suspended prison sentence after a roof collapse destroyed a home and injured three workers in Windsor.
HSE launches workplace safety inspections for motor vehicle repair25/09/2025 15:20:00
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has launched 1,000 targeted inspections of motor vehicle repair businesses across Great Britain to tackle occupational asthma.