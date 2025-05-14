Transport for London
Transport for London and London Trams celebrate their 25th anniversary together
Event will be marked with competition to win local prizes and a special anniversary poster.
- London Trams is a key part of south London's infrastructure, supporting more than 17 million journeys each year
- With step-free access and fully electric trams already in place, TfL plans to make the London Trams network even more comfortable for customers
- The anniversary comes as TfL celebrates a quarter of a century of keeping the capital moving
Transport for London (TfL) is celebrating 25 years of modern London Trams and the network's support of the growth and development of south London, as it launches a customer competition and special 25th anniversary poster campaign.
The London tram network originally dates back nearly 160 years, beginning with horse-drawn vehicles. The network was closed in 1952 before modern trams were introduced in 2000 to transform and reconnect communities, re-establish vital transport links and reduce congestion. TfL has managed the services since 2007 and the network now carries more than 17 million customers every year.
The entire fleet is already fully electric, reducing emissions and supporting a cleaner, greener London, and step-free access is available throughout the network. Looking ahead to the next 25 years, planned improvements for London Trams include new vehicles, subject to funding, with multi-use areas, mobile charging points and real-time travel information. The trams will also feature the latest safety technologies, as part of TfL's Vision Zero strategy.
To mark the London Trams anniversary, TfL is also launching a competition on 23 May, with free tickets to local attractions including PLAYBOX London and Croydon restaurant Fern. The anniversary coincides with the celebrations to mark the 25 years since TfL formed and started transforming the capital's transport network, supporting jobs, homes and the economy. A new eye-catching poster celebrating London Trams will launch later this month as part of a series of 25th anniversary posters for TfL, which shine a spotlight on the transformative improvements and innovations that have enhanced customers' lives over the past 25 years.
Trish Ashton, TfL's Director of Rail and Sponsored Services, recently said:
"The London Trams network has really transformed travel in south London, linking areas together and helping people make the most of this part of the capital. Our competition for free tickets to south London attractions will help people do just that, and in the coming years we're looking forward to building on our work to make journeys even more comfortable and easy to navigate."
