Transport for London to introduce regulations for pedicabs in London for the first time

Regulations were introduced yesterday and will be enforced in stages over the coming year, bringing important new standards for drivers, vehicles and operators to ensure customer safety

Measures will include a ban on external audio from pedicabs

For the first time, TfL will also enforce maximum journey fares to ensure customers are treated fairly with consistent and transparent pricing

Transitional arrangements will be in place to allow drivers time to apply for licences, with maximum fares set to come into force later this year

Transport for London (TfL) yesterday introduced new regulations for pedicabs that will be enforced in stages over the coming year. The regulations will mean that drivers and operators will need to apply for licences for both themselves and their vehicles, while further regulations being made later this month will set maximum fares for pedicab journeys that come into force from October.

While pedicabs can provide a unique and green way to see the capital, they have an impact on the safety of the road network and have been unregulated in London until now. The Pedicabs (London) Act 2024 does not ban pedicabs but gives TfL the power to regulate them, to professionalise and improve the industry. Regulating pedicabs will make them safer - ensuring that they are driven, maintained and operated in a professional manner.

Since the Act came into force, TfL has been working at pace alongside Londoners, business groups and industry representatives to create a robust set of regulations that are tailored to the unique nature of pedicabs and the market they operate in.

Following two consultations, TfL yesterday introduced regulations that specify a number of important minimum standards that pedicab drivers, vehicles and operators must meet to ensure safety, including:

For drivers - an enhanced DBS check, a full driving licence or valid theory test certificate, meeting English language requirements, passing an assessment of their safety, equality and regulatory understanding and meeting minimum medical standards

For vehicles - standards include being road legal, displaying a valid pedicab licence identifier and having regular safety checks, as well as a ban on external audio from the pedicab

For operators - a requirement for a London premises with fire risk assessments, record keeping and a basic DBS check for staff

TfL will also be enforcing maximum journey fares for the first time to ensure that customers are not being charged well-documented rip-off fares. Subject to approval by TfL's Finance Committee at its next meeting on 25 February, the planned maximum fares would be the total of: a base fare of up to £5; a per minute charge of up to £1. Where there is more than one passenger, there is an additional charge of up to £3 for every additional passenger that can be added to the total fare. Fares have been set to ensure that pedicabs can still offer an income that exceeds the London Living Wage and will be kept under review as the industry evolves.

Subject to approval, the pedicab driver licensing fee is proposed to be £114 and the pedicab vehicle licensing fee £100, both for a one-year licence. Drivers will be able to apply for licences from 9 March 2026. There will be a transition period to allow pedicab drivers and operators to obtain licences for both themselves and their vehicles. Licences will be mandatory for drivers and operators from 30 October 2026 and for vehicles from February 2027. Regulated maximum fares would come into force from 30 October 2026 alongside driver and operator licences.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "After years of campaigning, I'm pleased that TfL will be regulating pedicabs across the capital to ensure they meet proper operational standards.

"Pedicabs should be a fun way to explore London - but too often people face rip-off fares, blaring music and unsafe behaviour. We're bringing in these new rules so that both customers and drivers can benefit from an industry that is more safe, reliable and professional.

"This will play an important role in supporting our vital night-time economy and enabling more people to enjoy all that our great city has to offer as we continue building a safer, fairer, greener London for everyone."

Chris Plummer, TfL's General Manager for Regulation & Policy, said: "We've made significant progress in regulating the pedicab industry for the first time and these regulations mark a major step towards ensuring everyone's safety.

"Pedicabs can provide a unique and green way to see the capital. However, pedicabs have an impact on the safety of the road network and we want to ensure that passengers are charged reasonable fares.

"We'd encourage drivers to take steps to ensure they are ready to apply for licences as soon as possible, so they are ready for when transitional arrangements come to an end."

Minister for Local Transport Lilian Greenwood said: "Pedicabs offer an alternative and green way to get around, but passengers have endured eye-watering fares and inconsistent safety standards for too long.

"These strong new regulations will put an end to rip-off prices and ensure everyone can safely enjoy some of London's best sights including, Covent Garden, Trafalgar Square and Big Ben."

Ros Morgan, Heart of London Business Alliance's Chief Executive, said: "HOLBA has campaigned for more than a decade to see pedicabs regulated, because people should be able to board a pedicab confident that it is roadworthy, that drivers are properly vetted and that fares are transparent.

"These regulations are a significant step forward for the nation's capital - protecting passengers and enabling the pedicab sector to operate legitimately while strengthening London's reputation as a world-class destination."

MP for Cities of London and Westminster, Rachel Blake, said: "For far too long, residents in the centre of London have had to put up with the noise and disruption that pedicabs bring.

"Residents across the Cities of London and Westminster welcomed the regulations that were introduced yesterday as a first step to clamping down on rogue pedicab operators, with most importantly a ban on amplified noise. Local communities and businesses should be respected, and yesterday’s new rules show significant progress being made."

Consultation reports for pedicab licensing are available at https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/pedicabs-licensing