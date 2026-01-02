Welsh Government
Transport for Wales Chair honoured for services to public transport
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport has congratulated Vernon Everitt, Chair of Transport for Wales, on being appointed a CBE in the New Year’s Honours List, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to public transport.
The honour comes at an exciting time for public transport in Wales. The Welsh Government’s £800 million investment in brand-new trains for the Wales and Borders network is transforming our railways and making a real difference for passengers. Alongside this, the new Bus Services Bill will reshape how local bus services are planned and delivered, putting passengers first through a single, integrated network with one timetable and one ticket across Wales. Early in the new year, Transport for Wales will also publish a new, industry-led vision for rail, setting out a clear direction for the future of the network.
Vernon Everitt took up his role as Chair in July 2025, bringing with him extensive experience from senior leadership roles in public transport in Greater Manchester and London. During his career, he has led significant improvements in customer service and helped grow passenger numbers across major transport networks.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:
I am pleased to congratulate to Vernon on this well-deserved recognition for his exceptional contribution, pragmatism and innovation in public transport. I was delighted with his appointment as Chair of Transport for Wales and look forward to drawing on his leadership, wisdom and experience as we transform public transport in Wales in 2026.
