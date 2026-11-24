Welsh Government
|Printable version
Transport Minister extremely disappointed with further delays to Menai suspension bridge works
UK Highways A55 Ltd have confirmed that phase two works on the Menai Suspension Bridge will be delayed by at least six months.
- Contractors confirm another delay to the completion of phase two, now expected to be at least six months later.
- Steps are being taken to minimise disruption during this period.
Works to the 200-year-old structure were due to be completed in Spring 2027 but have now been pushed back until Autumn 2027 due the discovery of water ingress found on the underdeck steelwork of the bridge.
This condition had not been evident from earlier inspections and meant that the planned paint system could not be applied reliably.
To prevent stalling work further UK Highways A55 Ltd resequenced the remaining phase two works whilst a suitably robust, moisture-tolerant and heritage-compatible paint solution was found to continue with the planned repainting.
The revised programme will continue to balance delivery of phase two with safe operation of the bridge and minimise disruption to local communities, including the removal of traffic management from the bridge for the rest of 2026. The 7.5-tonne weight restriction will remain in place for the duration of the Phase 2 works.
Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, yesterday said:
“People have put up with delays and inconvenience on this bridge for too long which is why this government has acted swiftly to get going on a third Menai crossing.
“I was extremely disappointed and frustrated to learn from the contractors that their programme of repairs, which has been beset by numerous delays, will be delayed once again.
“I have made it clear to UK Highways A55 Ltd since taking on this role the importance of maintaining momentum and providing confidence in the delivery programme, so this latest delay is unacceptable.
“I recognise that a project of this nature can encounter unforeseen challenges and that safety must remain paramount, but I need to fully understand what steps are being taken to address the underlying issues.
“I have written to the Chief Executive of Equitix, who are the governing body of UK Highways A55 Ltd expressing my frustration and concerns and have called for an urgent meeting to discuss thesematters to ensure completion by the revised date. We will continue to keep people updated on progress.”
Related Links
- Current road improvement projects(Sub-topic)
- Highway standards and management(Sub-topic)
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/transport-minister-extremely-disappointed-further-delays-menai-suspension-bridge-works
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