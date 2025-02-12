Transport Minister kicks off regional tour with communities to shape the future of integrated transport

Passengers, businesses, and local leaders have their say on how to transform transport.

Local Transport Minister visits Manchester as 11 regional roadshows are launched to gather ideas from local leaders and passengers on how to improve transport

new ‘people-centred’ Integrated National Transport Strategy, to join up transport networks, empower local leaders and drive economic growth

roadshows across the country, including Newcastle, Cornwall and Brighton, will learn from successful integrated systems like the Bee Network and consider the best options for rural areas

Passengers, businesses and local leaders are having their say on how to transform transport, as Local Transport Minister visits Manchester to launch 11 regional roadshows today (12 February 2025).

Simon Lightwood will be speaking to local leaders, for their input on how transport can work for their specific area, realising there is no one-size-fits-all solution and each region has its own transport challenges.

Starting in Newcastle and ending in Milton Keynes, the roadshows, which involve a series of roundtables and discussions, will gather insights from councils, businesses and communities to shape a 10-year strategy for seamless, integrated journeys that empower local leaders to build the best transport system for their communities.

Integrated transport could look like better technology to manage traffic, coordinated bus and train timetables – so passengers do not have to wait for 20 minutes for the next transport mode to arrive, and parking options all in one app. It is a national vision of transport but delivered by local people, where the power belongs.

Linking up transport is an essential part of connecting communities and unlocking economic growth, part of the government’s Plan for Change, and particularly benefits people who live in areas that currently see poor transport links to jobs, housing and education.

The government is also encouraging the public to respond to the Integrated National Transport Strategy call for ideas, which closes on 20 February 2025 to hear suggestions directly from transport users across the country.

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, said:

We’ve all had the frustration of our train arriving 10 minutes too late for our connecting bus service. We want more people across England to benefit from more integrated transport that makes day-to-day journeys easier – from coordinated timetables and easy route planning to tap in, tap out payments. We will empower local leaders to build a system that’s right for their needs, connecting cars and buses, trams and trains and cycling and walking, into one joined-up system. To kick off this process, we’re listening to local leaders across the country to hear how we can best create a new national transport vision that connects all modes of transport, prioritises people at its core and helps deliver our Plan for Change to improve the economy.

The regional transport roadshows will stop at Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester, Ipswich, Bristol, Brighton, London, Cornwall and Milton Keynes in February and March 2025. Ideas gathered at the roadshows will shape the final strategy, which will be published this year.

The government will be listening to ideas on how the strategy can support better integrated public transport, and improve transport in rural areas. Recognising that driving is often a necessary choice, the department will also be listening to ideas on how to help drivers, which could include systems that help manage traffic flows or help drivers easily find and pay for parking spaces.

It will also consider how cycling and walking can become the best choice for shorter journeys, through prioritising pavement repairs, safe crossings and cycle infrastructure where they are needed most.