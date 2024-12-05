Transport Minister visits Brighton to see UK’s most accessible buses for international day of people with disabilities

DfT wants to build a transport system that works for everyone: Brighton and Hove are leading the way to make this a reality for bus passengers.

minister learns about gold standard training for drivers to support visually impaired passengers on buses

reiterates government’s bold ambitions to improve transport accessibility

minister urges industry to learn from best practice and improve their own training

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, is encouraging transport operators nationwide to follow the lead of Brighton & Hove Buses and improve accessibility on their bus services as he marked the international day of people with disabilities.

During a visit to Brighton recently (3 December 2024), the minister learned about specially designed buses centered around being as accessible as possible. This includes displaying information for those with hearing and sight impairments and increased space for wheelchairs.

As part of the visit, the minister met with a number of disabled passengers who rely on these services, hearing about how they directly contributed to the design and feel more confident when travelling on these buses.

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, recently said:

We want to build a transport system that works for everyone, and Brighton and Hove are leading the way in making this a reality for bus passengers. Speaking with local disabled people it was clear how much they valued these services and we want operators across the country to learn from this leading approach – enabling everyone to travel with confidence.

Brighton & Hove Buses partnered with the Sight Loss Councils when developing training to ensure blind and partially sighted passengers would be supported. This training, which is endorsed by the Confederation of Passenger Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, is now seen as the industry gold standard and is on offer to all bus operators across the country.

Ed Wills, Managing Director for Brighton & Hove Buses and Metrobus, recently said:

We are the leading operator for customer journeys per head of population outside of London so accessible travel is vital for connecting our community. Listening and learning from the lived experience of disabled people including co-designing our policies, initiatives and new vehicles helps to ensure a more inclusive journey for all. This is an important part of our ongoing partnership working with Brighton & Hove City Council and local community groups to improve our network for all customers.

This visit follows the government announcing £1 billion of bus funding, £9.2 million specifically for Brighton & Hove City Council, to keep fares down, protect local routes and deliver more reliable services.

To help build on our bold ambitions to make the transport network accessible, local authorities should consider how any improvements to services using this funding impact accessibility.

The Public Service Vehicles (Accessible Information) Regulations 2023 have also come into effect for newer vehicles, which require operators of local bus and coach services to provide information on the route, direction of travel and each upcoming stop.

See Providing accessible information onboard local bus and coach services for more information.

Roads media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000