Transport Secretary acts to make thousands of extra driving tests available each month

Further action to reduce waiting times will see thousands of additional tests made available every month.

new measures unveiled to crack down on test-buying bots and deliver at least 10,000 extra tests a month

training capacity to be doubled to drive-up availability of driving examiners

government action to help ready learners pass, unlock opportunities, and drive economic growth — delivering on our Plan for Change

Learner drivers are set to benefit from reduced waiting times as the Transport Secretary announced new measures today (23 April 2025) to combat test-buying bots and provide thousands of additional tests every month.

The Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, has instructed the DVSA to intensify its efforts to reduce waiting times and improve access to driving tests which will break down barriers to opportunity as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

To open up more tests and break down barriers to opportunity, she has announced:

those in other DVSA roles who are qualified to examine will be asked to return to the frontline to provide practical driving tests

doubling the number of permanent trainers to skill up new driving examiners quickly

accelerated consultation to investigate the potential abuse of the driving test booking system and prevent bots from accessing tests

reintroduction of overtime pay incentives for everyone delivering driving tests

Taken together, the government aims for these measures to reduce driving test waiting times to 7-weeks by summer next year.

Significant progress has already been made as part of the DVSA’s 7-point plan to reduce waiting times, with 1.95 million tests delivered last year. However, further action is required to help learners pass quickly and ensure young people can access vital training and job opportunities to help them get on in life.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander said:

We inherited an enormous backlog of learners ready to ditch their L-Plates but being forced to endure record waiting time for their tests. We simply cannot deliver on our Plan for Change if thousands remain held back, with their aspirations on pause. I am instructing DVSA to take further action immediately to reduce waiting times which will see thousands of additional tests made available every month. We’re acting fast to get Britain’s drivers moving.

The DVSA’s Additional Testing Award scheme will reopen for up to 18 months, allowing more examiners to deliver additional tests.

Examiner training capacity will be doubled to ensure newly recruited driving examiners can qualify as quickly as possible. An accelerated consultation will also launch in May to improve the booking system and block bots from accessing tests. This comes on top of the work DVSA is already undertaking with leading IT specialists to enhance resilience against resellers.

Additionally, the government will temporarily ask eligible staff to deploy into examining roles, increasing test availability and providing coverage for examiner sickness or leave.

These measures come following the launch of a 7-point plan to drive down the waiting times to 7 weeks.

Progress has been made in recruiting more than 100 new examiners, increasing the short notice cancellation period for candidates, and introducing tougher terms and conditions for driving instructors booking driving tests for their pupils.

DVSA Driver Services Director, Pauline Reeves said:

Since December 2024, we’ve made significant progress on implementing our plan to reduce waiting times. But we know that many learner drivers are not seeing the immediate effects of the measures. The further action which the Secretary of State has announced today will help us to accelerate those measures, including expanding training capacity for newly recruited driving examiners so more of them can start carrying out driving tests sooner.

Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at Confused.com car insurance said:

A long wait for driving test availability has held back many learner drivers from getting their licence. That’s why it’s positive to see that the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, is enforcing more measures to improve waiting times for learners. This will bring hope to those starting to learn, or still waiting to take their test. And ultimately, it should help make what is meant to be an exciting time for them something they can look forward to without the thought of a long wait.

Emma Bush, Managing Director of AA Driving School, said: