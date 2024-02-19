Department for Transport
|Printable version
Transport Secretary announces Sir Gareth Rhys Williams as new National Highways Chair
The Chair will oversee the delivery of the government’s £24 billion investment into roads across the country.
The Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, yesterday (19 February 2024) announced that Sir Gareth Rhys Williams will be taking up the position of Chair of National Highways, following a competitive selection process.
Gareth joins the organisation as National Highways completes its delivery of the second Road Investment Strategy (RIS2) and prepares for the third Road Investment Strategy.
In his role, Gareth will oversee the delivery of the government’s £24 billion investment into roads, which will bring improved journeys, ease congestion, create jobs and grow the economy across the country.
Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, yesterday said:
Gareth will be an excellent new Chair at National Highways as we continue to deliver the government’s plan to back drivers across the country.
As we continue to invest in improving our road network, Gareth has been clear in his commitment to help keep the country moving through the delivery of the government’s £24 billion investment into roads, creating jobs and growing the economy.
Gareth joins from the Cabinet Office and brings extensive private and public sector experience, having been government Chief Commercial Officer for the past 8 years.
New National Highways Chair, Sir Gareth Rhys Williams, yesterday said:
I am delighted to be appointed as the Chair of National Highways, such a vital component of the UK’s infrastructure; a network that we all depend on for economic growth and connecting us all every day.
I look forward to working with Nick and his team, the board and other colleagues to help develop and then deliver the next Road Investment Strategy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/transport-secretary-announces-sir-gareth-rhys-williams-as-new-national-highways-chair
