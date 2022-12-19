Department for Transport
Transport Secretary extends scheme helping Ukrainian evacuees reach safety in the UK
The onward travel scheme for Ukrainian refugees will be extended for 6 months.
- Ukrainian evacuees arriving in the UK continue to be offered one free journey to reach their final destination
- over 2,900 Ukrainian evacuees have benefitted from the scheme, so far
- this scheme makes the incredibly difficult journey for evacuees fleeing Ukraine, in some part, easier
The Transport Secretary yesterday (18 December 2022) announced the extension of a travel scheme helping Ukrainian evacuees reach safety in the UK.
For a further 6 months, the free onward travel scheme will continue to grant all Ukrainian evacuees arriving in the UK one free journey either by rail, coach, tube or bus to reach their final destination.
The Department for Transport is working closely with operators to ensure support for Ukrainian arrivals is in place across the country.
The scheme is providing vital support to those who need it the most and yesterday’s extension means passengers will continue to be protected should the situation in Ukraine escalate any further.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper yesterday said:
We know, for those who have had to flee their homes in Ukraine and find sanctuary in the UK, this support has been vital, making the difficult journey to safety in some part easier.
We will continue to do all we can to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians, and this scheme is an important first gesture on their arrival in our country.
So far, over 2,900 Ukrainian evacuees have used the vital scheme, which has made it easier for Ukrainians fleeing war to reach safety and sanctuary in the UK.
The Transport Secretary is writing to rail, bus and coach operators to thank them for their generosity in facilitating the scheme and for their willingness to continue offering it.
The department has been widely informed by scheme partners that onward travel is a commonly requested area of support for refugees and the free onward travel scheme has made a huge difference for those fleeing Ukraine, following the illegal Russian invasion.
The scheme, which was launched in March 2022, provides Ukrainian arrivals with a single no cost onward public transport journey within 48 hours of arrival at major English entry ports to their final destination in the UK.
