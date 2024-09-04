Transport Secretary fires the starting gun on rail reform as Public Ownership Bill reaches final stages in Commons

Government to prioritise passengers over private companies and reverse decades of delays, cancellations and unreliable services on Britain’s railways.

Louise Haigh launches plan to revitalise Britain’s railways and drastically improve services

Shadow Great British Railways to be established to deliver higher performing railway built on reliability, efficiency, and safety

it comes as the Public Ownership Bill progresses through Parliament today, putting the railways back in the hands of passengers

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh yesterday (3 September 2024) fired the starting gun on rail reform – ushering in a new era for our railways which puts passengers first.

Yesterday’s launch of Shadow Great British Railways (Shadow GBR) will set in motion a huge overhaul of the running of the rail network, bringing together leaders from the Department for Transport, Network Rail and publicly-owned operators.

Shadow GBR will pave the way for Great British Railways – a new unified arm’s length body responsible for finally bringing track and train back together and overseeing both services and infrastructure.

Today’s announcement comes as the government’s Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill continues its passage through the Commons, marking further progress in the Transport Secretary’s mission to put rail services back into the hands of the public.

The landmark legislation reinforces the government’s relentless focus on reversing decades of delays, cancellations and unreliable services on Britain’s railways.

It will prioritise passengers over private companies, putting the railways back on track, while saving taxpayers up to an estimated £150 million every year in fees alone in the process.

The Transport Secretary has already started the work to modernise the railways – root and branch – so passengers are put first. She says this programme will save money for taxpayers and passengers and deliver a more reliable railway.

As part of the plans for reform, the government has recognised the need to speed up training for drivers and is collaborating with the sector to build resilience and improve productivity. Following a consultation this summer on lowering the minimum age for drivers from 20 to 18, the government is reviewing the feedback and will lay out next steps in due course.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said:

Today, I am firing the starting gun on the biggest reforms to our railways in a generation. I am determined to end the chaos, delay and disruption faced by people on train journeys every day. Establishing Shadow Great British Railways marks a significant step towards delivering a unified railway with passengers at its heart by bringing together track and train, and by progressing the Passenger Railways Services Bill we’re one step closer to public ownership which will help put our railways back on track. This government will direct every penny into creating a stronger, more reliable rail network that works for everyone. This is about making the railways work for the people that use them – putting passengers first and driving up performance.

Further measures set out by the Secretary of State yesterday include the announcement of a new Rail Sale early next year, to tie in with celebrations to mark the 200th anniversary of Britain’s passenger railways. Returning by popular demand, the sale will aim to encourage more people on to the railways by offering up to 50% off train tickets for a specific time period.

On top of this, tap-in tap-out technology will be rolled out at a further 45 stations next year thanks to nearly £27 million of government funding, meaning simpler and more flexible train travel.

Among these stations will be London Stansted, allowing smoother journeys for international passengers from train to plane. This follows 47 stations previously announced across the Southeast that are set to benefit from the technology in September.

The reforms announced yesterday would not be possible to deliver while industrial disputes are ongoing. That’s why the Transport Secretary is prioritising ending the longest national strike in the history of the railways, clearing the way for vital progress on the network.

Just recently, following a series of positive talks led by government, ASLEFagreed to recommend a new pay proposal to its members which will now be put to members in a referendum.

Establishing a Shadow Great British Railways, written ministerial statement.