Transport Secretary forges landmark deal to progress new Swiss rail link
Direct rail link between UK and Switzerland could boost tourism and grow our economy, while offering a greener option for passengers.
- deal with the Swiss Federal government paves the way for a new direct rail connection to Switzerland
- agreement aims to boost cross-border travel, strengthen trade links and support greener transport across the continent
- move part of the government’s wider plan to boost international rail connectivity and deliver more options for passengers
Millions of passengers could benefit from quicker, greener and more convenient travel across Europe as the Transport Secretary signs a landmark agreement to progress a new direct rail link to Switzerland.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today (9 May 2025) between the Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, and Federal Councillor, Albert Rösti, will lay the groundwork for future commercial services that could boost tourism to the UK, support jobs and businesses and strengthen cross-border trade.
This landmark agreement, signed today at London St Pancras Station, signifies the government’s ambition to boost sustainable transport links across Europe and unlock the significant economic, social and environmental benefits a direct rail connection brings.
The move will help formalise cooperation between the 2 governments, building on industry efforts, to address the barriers to establishing direct rail services, in particular the need to establish border controls and meet Channel Tunnel safety rules.
It will also support the industry’s existing plans to realise long-term ambitions for enhanced rail connectivity between the UK and central Europe.
Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:
This is an exciting and important milestone in our efforts to strengthen international rail connections and promote greener travel to Europe.
A direct rail link between the UK and Switzerland has the potential to boost tourism, grow our economy and bring people closer together – all while offering a greener option for passengers.
This is what our Plan for Change is about – breaking down international barriers and making bold, long-term decisions to better connect Britain and boost our economy.
Federal Councillor, Albert Rösti, said:
A direct rail connection between Switzerland and the United Kingdom is an ambitious goal.
With today’s memorandum of understanding, we are establishing the basis to jointly examine concrete next steps. Such a connection would send a strong signal for international public transport.
Following today’s signing, a joint working group will be established, bringing together government and industry experts from both countries to examine how best to overcome the commercial and technical barriers to launching a direct service.
This includes establishing Channel Tunnel safety requirements, new security arrangements and facilitating conversations with operators.
The new working group will hold its first meeting in the coming months to begin developing a clear action plan addressing operational, regulatory, policy and commercial requirements.
Robert Sinclair, CEO of London St. Pancras Highspeed, said:
We strongly welcome the UK and Swiss governments’ active cooperation to create a sustainable international rail border arrangement between the 2 countries.
This exciting announcement brings us one step closer to direct high-speed services between London and Switzerland, building on the preliminary work already undertaken to ensure that station access and routes are in place to make this a reality.
London St. Pancras Highspeed is enabling the growth of international high-speed rail services from London. As well as our ongoing work to expand capacity at St. Pancras International, we recently launched a new International Growth Incentive Scheme, which supports the launch of new destinations across Europe, including cities in Switzerland. We look forward to continuing our discussions with the Swiss National Railway, SBB, to help realise this fantastic opportunity.
Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO Eurostar, said:
We welcome steps to strengthen sustainable travel between the UK and Switzerland. Eurostar customers can now book their entire journey between London and Geneva, Zurich, Basel or Lausanne via Paris. This is a first step in a wider plan with our partners to grow connections in the greenest way.
Rail media enquiries
Media enquiries 0300 7777878
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/transport-secretary-forges-landmark-deal-to-progress-new-swiss-rail-link
