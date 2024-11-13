Transport Secretary launches review of train company revenue protection practices

The review will help restore passengers' confidence in the system.

rail regulator asked to review how train operators tackle suspected fare evasion

rigorous enforcement against deliberate fare evasion, abuse, and violence will continue

The Transport Secretary has commissioned a review into the way train companies tackle suspected fare evasion.

This will include how clear terms and conditions are for passengers and how they are communicated, as well as when prosecution is an appropriate step.

Train operators are able to use a variety of methods to ensure customers are paying the correct amount - including, in some cases, prosecuting. However, reports have emerged of instances where a disproportionate approach might have been taken to those making a genuine mistake.

The Transport Secretary has therefore requested the independent regulator, the Office for Rail and Road (ORR), carry out a review of the issue and assess operators’ enforcement and broader consumer practices in this area, including the use of prosecutions.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said:

Make no mistake, deliberate fare-dodging has no place on our railways and must be tackled, but innocent people shouldn’t feel like a genuine mistake will land them in court.

An independent review is the right course of action, and will help restore passengers’ confidence in the system. It is clear that ticketing is far too complicated, with a labyrinth of different fares and prices which can be confusing for passengers. That’s why we have committed to the biggest overhaul of our railways in a generation, including simplifying fares to make travelling by train easier.

ORR director of strategy, policy and reform Stephanie Tobyn said:

We welcome the opportunity to conduct this review. It is important passengers are treated fairly and dealt with consistently and proportionately when ticketing issues arise, whilst also balancing the legitimate revenue protection interests of operators and taxpayers.

In commissioning the review, the Transport Secretary encouraged the ORR’s review team to draw upon advice from independent experts, including legal and industry specialists, as well as engaging fully with passenger representatives.

Officials at the Department for Transport will work at pace with the ORR to finalise the scope, timings and terms of reference.