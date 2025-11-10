Department for Transport
|Printable version
Transport Secretary meets Huntingdon attack rail staff and first responders
Quick thinking and selfless responses undoubtedly saved lives.
The Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, met rail staff and first responders to the Huntingdon train attack recently (6 November 2025), where she thanked them for their quick thinking and brave actions.
In Peterborough, the Transport Secretary met the LNER train driver, Andrew Johnson, the Network Rail signaller, and British Transport Police officers, alongside LNER Managing Director, David Horne.
The Transport Secretary also visited Huntingdon, where she met station staff and representatives from Govia Thameslink Railway.
Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, recently said:
It was an honour to meet some of the brave first responders to the horrific train attack in Huntingdon.
LNER’s train driver, Network Rail’s signaller, British Transport Police officers and the staff at Huntingdon station, told me about the actions they took on Saturday as the attack unfolded.
It was incredibly moving to hear, and it’s clear their quick thinking and selfless responses were nothing short of heroic.
The measures they took undoubtedly saved lives and it was a privilege to thank them in person today for their work.
The Secretary of State for Transport with a British Transport Police first responder and train driver, Andrew Johnson.
Managing Director of LNER, David Horne, recently said:
Today has been a special morning as the Secretary of State met and personally thanked our driver, Andrew Johnson.
During last Saturday’s incident, he demonstrated quick thinking and stayed calm under pressure. Andrew is a humble man, but he should be very proud of his actions, just as we are at LNER.
It was also lovely for me to meet and thank Rob Pape, the Network Rail signaller who worked with Andrew to bring the train into Huntingdon that night.
Train driver at LNER, Andrew Johnson, recently said:
Having my actions recognised and thanked by the Secretary of State was very touching. As train drivers, we communicate regularly with signallers but rarely get to meet them.
I’m grateful for the opportunity to meet Rob and thank him for how we worked together on Saturday.
Rob Pape, a signaller on the East Coast Main Line, took an emergency call from the train driver and worked quickly, calmly and decisively to reroute the train to the nearest platform in Huntingdon, allowing emergency services to get onto the train much quicker.
Signaller for Network Rail, Rob Pape, recently said:
It has been a real privilege and an honour to meet Andrew and thank him for his actions on Saturday. Throughout the emergency call, he remained calm, and it helped us take the decision to move the train into the nearest station at Huntingdon.
It is unusual to move that train off the fast line and into Huntingdon, but Andrew’s calmness and impressive route knowledge helped make it a seamless process. Those onboard are the heroes and my thoughts remain with those impacted.
Rail and major projects media enquiries
Media enquiries 0300 7777878
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/transport-secretary-meets-huntingdon-attack-rail-staff-and-first-responders
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Rail Reform in the Wales and Borders area06/11/2025 15:10:00
Joint working between the UK and Wales will support the delivery of a modern, integrated railway that works for all passengers (05 November 2025).
Rail reform and Great British Railways06/11/2025 13:10:00
The Railways Bill will help create Great British Railways (GBR) – a new, publicly owned company that prioritises passengers and their experiences (5 November 2025).
Innovative rail ticket technology trial expands across the North04/11/2025 10:10:10
Passengers can sign up for the rail digital ticketing trials on Northern's website.
£10 million for cutting edge tech to help futureproof England’s electric vehicle chargepoint supply and keep drivers moving03/11/2025 12:10:00
Companies have until 25 March 2026 to apply for the funding.
Major Vietnamese investment announced to boost British aerospace sector30/10/2025 17:30:00
Wings for 100 aircraft for Vietjet will be designed in Bristol and made in North Wales, supporting thousands of jobs and boosting the UK's economy.
Public electric vehicle chargepoints surge 23% in just one year30/10/2025 16:30:00
There are now over 86,000 chargers on Britain’s roads, making it easier than ever for drivers to charge up and go.
Government looks to slash red tape to make charging electric vehicles at home easier29/10/2025 13:20:00
Reforms will open up affordable home charging to thousands more households
New era of better buses: Landmark Bus Bill becomes law28/10/2025 10:10:10
The Bus Services Act will make it easier for local leaders to take control of their buses and put passengers first.