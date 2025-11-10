Transport Secretary meets Huntingdon attack rail staff and first responders

Quick thinking and selfless responses undoubtedly saved lives.

The Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, met rail staff and first responders to the Huntingdon train attack recently (6 November 2025), where she thanked them for their quick thinking and brave actions.

In Peterborough, the Transport Secretary met the LNER train driver, Andrew Johnson, the Network Rail signaller, and British Transport Police officers, alongside LNER Managing Director, David Horne.

The Transport Secretary also visited Huntingdon, where she met station staff and representatives from Govia Thameslink Railway.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, recently said:

It was an honour to meet some of the brave first responders to the horrific train attack in Huntingdon. LNER’s train driver, Network Rail’s signaller, British Transport Police officers and the staff at Huntingdon station, told me about the actions they took on Saturday as the attack unfolded. It was incredibly moving to hear, and it’s clear their quick thinking and selfless responses were nothing short of heroic. The measures they took undoubtedly saved lives and it was a privilege to thank them in person today for their work.

The Secretary of State for Transport with a British Transport Police first responder and train driver, Andrew Johnson.

Managing Director of LNER, David Horne, recently said:

Today has been a special morning as the Secretary of State met and personally thanked our driver, Andrew Johnson. During last Saturday’s incident, he demonstrated quick thinking and stayed calm under pressure. Andrew is a humble man, but he should be very proud of his actions, just as we are at LNER. It was also lovely for me to meet and thank Rob Pape, the Network Rail signaller who worked with Andrew to bring the train into Huntingdon that night.

Train driver at LNER, Andrew Johnson, recently said:

Having my actions recognised and thanked by the Secretary of State was very touching. As train drivers, we communicate regularly with signallers but rarely get to meet them. I’m grateful for the opportunity to meet Rob and thank him for how we worked together on Saturday.

Rob Pape, a signaller on the East Coast Main Line, took an emergency call from the train driver and worked quickly, calmly and decisively to reroute the train to the nearest platform in Huntingdon, allowing emergency services to get onto the train much quicker.

Signaller for Network Rail, Rob Pape, recently said:

It has been a real privilege and an honour to meet Andrew and thank him for his actions on Saturday. Throughout the emergency call, he remained calm, and it helped us take the decision to move the train into the nearest station at Huntingdon. It is unusual to move that train off the fast line and into Huntingdon, but Andrew’s calmness and impressive route knowledge helped make it a seamless process. Those onboard are the heroes and my thoughts remain with those impacted.

