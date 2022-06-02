Department for Transport
|Printable version
Transport Secretary meets with aviation industry following disruption at UK airports
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps has met with senior aviation leaders to discuss the exceptional disruption seen across UK airports.
Yesterday (1 June 2022) the Transport Secretary and Aviation Minister led a productive meeting with senior leaders from the aviation industry, including airports, airlines and ground handling companies.
The meeting was urgently called to discuss exceptional disruption seen across UK airports, after thousands of flights were cancelled due to staff shortages at airports and airlines.
Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps began the meeting by reiterating his concern at the scenes seen at airports this week, while noting that not all operators have been affected by the issues in the same way, and he noted the pressures which the airlines and operators are working under.
Keen to make sure consumers do not lose out, he emphasised the steps the government is taking to boost consumer rights, including recently consulting on using our Brexit freedoms to enhance consumer protections, and committing to publish an aviation passenger charter to ensure consumers can access information about their rights all in one place.
He emphasised his concerns that airline passengers are being unfairly sold tickets for holidays they cannot go on, and will continue to discuss with the sector options for introducing automatic refunds for passengers.
He highlighted that new protections include enhancing the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA’s) powers to enforce aviation consumer protection laws, and that it has consulted on making it mandatory for airlines operating in the UK to be a member of an alternative dispute resolution scheme, which is available to consumers if they feel their consumer rights have been breached by an airline and the airline has not resolved the issue.
He also reiterated that airline bosses should have been preparing for a surge in passenger demand following 2 years of travel closures.
He restated that along with the close engagement between government and the sector, and changing to law to alleviate pressures on background checks for new recruits, our longstanding support for the sector is unwavering.
The government and aviation industry will form a working group ahead of the summer holidays to work through issues of shared concern together.
Both the Transport Secretary and the Aviation Minister, Robert Courts, stressed that the government remains committed to supporting the sector following the pandemic and this follows the £8 billion package of support that has been made available to the industry during the pandemic.
The Transport Secretary and Aviation Minister also reiterated the importance of creating a competitive, attractive market for workers and called on the sector’s leadership to offer better packages and build a resilient workforce to meet demand.
Speaking after his meeting with the aviation leadership, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:
Today’s meeting was a chance to hear from airports and airlines first-hand what went wrong this week. The scenes we’re witnessing at airports are heart-breaking, with holidaymakers missing out on their first trips abroad after the pandemic.
We’re grateful to those airlines and operators who have continued to deliver good services despite the current pressures and we recognise that not all operators have been affected in the same way.
I also understand the resourcing strains on the aviation sector but it does not excuse poor planning and overbooking flights that they cannot service. The companies who have seen the most disruption need to learn from those who ran services smoothly.
We will continue to monitor the situation closely to make sure consumers don’t lose out from any further disruption.
Both myself and the Aviation Minister have made the changes needed to allow the sector to prepare for summer, but now we need industry to do their bit.
We have been crystal clear – run services properly and according to schedule or provide swift, appropriate compensation. We do not want to see a repeat of this over the summer – the first post-COVID-19 summer season – and will be meeting again in the coming weeks to understand the progress that is being made.
Chief Executive of Airlines UK Tim Alderslade said:
We want to work collaboratively with ministers to resolve these issues as quickly as possible, in good time for the summer peak and it was good to discuss options with the Transport Secretary during what was a productive meeting.
We ultimately have to work together to solve this. Aviation is a complex eco-system with lots of moving parts and we can’t operate in isolation.
This isn’t an airline issue or an airport issue or a government issue. We’re in this together and we look forward to exploring options with ministers to move the sector forwards as we approach the summer.
Chief Executive of the Airport Operators Association Karen Dee said:
Our meeting today was a good opportunity to discuss the challenges currently facing airports following the devastating impact of the pandemic but also to set out how, working closely with government, industry is putting its full effort behind getting passengers away smoothly this weekend and preparing for the summer.
Aviation is vital for the UK’s economic success and it’s in all of our interests to ensure the sector recovers and plays it full role
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/transport-secretary-meets-with-aviation-industry-following-disruption-at-uk-airports
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Jobs and passengers at the heart of government’s 10-point plan for aviation26/05/2022 12:15:00
New strategy launches to build an innovative and sustainable aviation sector.
Quick off the spark: electric vehicle sales continue to soar in green revolution25/05/2022 10:20:00
Sales of electric vehicles reach an all-time high while UK boasts one of the most extensive networks of rapid chargers in Europe.
Cheaper tickets and quicker journeys as part government funded Elizabeth line officially opens24/05/2022 14:05:00
Elizabeth line will increase central London’s rail capacity by 10% and connect local communities to the city centre faster than ever before.
Voyage to net zero in maritime underway as UK confirms £12 million for zero emission technologies24/05/2022 12:20:00
Funding will kickstart decarbonisation innovation in the maritime sector and tackle shipping emissions.
Funding for transport projects to help tackle loneliness24/05/2022 10:10:10
Pilot projects funded to explore how future transport schemes can contribute to reducing loneliness in communities.
Self-driving buses, shuttles and delivery vans could soon hit UK roads thanks to £40 million government-funded competition23/05/2022 14:22:00
A new £40 million competition to kick-start commercial self-driving services, such as delivery vehicles and passenger shuttles, has been launched today.
UK targets Russian airlines with new sanctions19/05/2022 14:20:00
New sanctions on major Russian airlines will prevent them from cashing in on their UK landing slots.
UK government leads global transport transformation as it takes over ITF presidency in Germany18/05/2022 13:10:00
Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary, is assuming presidency of the International Transport Forum and will lay out 5 priorities for the UK’s tenure.