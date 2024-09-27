Transport Secretary pledges to fix pothole plague as she sees cutting-edge repair technology in action on Blackpool visit

Government plans to fix up to one million more potholes a year and help halt the decline of the country’s road network.

Louise Haigh visits Blackpool pledging to deliver on promise to support local authorities to fix one million more potholes a year across England

the government’s plan will address the pothole plague and help halt the decline of the country’s road network, to get Britain moving

Transport Secretary will see firsthand how Blackpool is using technological solutions to spot potholes and repair its roads

Drivers and cyclists will benefit from smoother, safer roads after the Transport Secretary reaffirmed the government’s manifesto commitment to fix up to one million more potholes a year as she visited Blackpool yesterday (26 September 2024).

The country’s pothole plague has become a menace, slowing everyone’s journeys, putting lives of drivers and cyclists at risk, and pushing up repair costs for hard-pressed drivers.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh met with road workers and councillors to see first-hand the extensive work being undertaken to tackle the pothole plague and learn how high-definition imagery is used to spot defects and speed up repairs.

Blackpool’s Project Amber scheme uses an advanced imagery system that takes high-definition images of roads to detect potholes and compile data on areas most in need of repair. It is hoped systems like these can be replicated across the country, helping to repair England’s neglected roads and save money for drivers and councils.

As part of her mission to get Britain moving, the Transport Secretary has pledged to deliver for drivers with wider plans to tackle the soaring cost of car insurance, accelerate the roll out of electric vehicle charge points, and deliver a new road safety strategy to reduce tragic deaths and injuries on our roads. This government is prioritising safe, reliable and modern infrastructure, as a key part of its mission for growth.

Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, yesterday said:

For too long, this country has suffered from a pothole plague. Our roads have become a constant and visible reminder of the decline in our country’s infrastructure, which stunts economic growth. From drivers to bikers to cyclists, everyone who uses our roads deserves a safe and pleasant journey. That’s why I’ve pledged to support local authorities to fix up to one million more potholes per year. Blackpool Council are already doing fantastic work to make the most of new technology to repair potholes faster. This should be a model for every community to learn from and help deliver the roads their drivers deserve, so that Britain can get moving.

Councillor Paula Burdess, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Street Scene and Neighbourhoods, yesterday said:

It was great to welcome the Secretary of State Louise Haigh to Blackpool today and show her how we deal with the issues around road maintenance and potholes. Blackpool has always been synonymous with innovation – how we look after our roads is no different. I’m really proud that Blackpool are leading the way nationally with innovative road maintenance. Our highways team work extremely hard to keep the roads functioning for residents and visitors to the town. We continually strive to use new methods that are quicker and less disruptive, alongside materials that are longer-lasting and better for the environment. By repairing the roads at an early stage we can also avoid more costly repairs in the future and ensure our roads stay stronger for longer to create a better Blackpool.

Launched in 2019 by the Local Council Roads Innovation Group, Blackpool was the first local authority to use this technology to repair its roads.

Since 2019 Blackpool has seen significant reductions in its compensation bill for pothole related pay outs. In previous years it was paying up to £1.5 million a year to settle claims. Last year it only paid out £719.

The government will set out how it will achieve its manifesto road resurfacing commitment at the Spending Review.

Roads media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000