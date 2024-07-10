Transport Secretary sets out 5 key priorities to deliver the biggest overhaul to transport in a generation

It will take all our effort but the new motto of our department – our purpose – is simple: move fast and fix things.

New Transport Secretary Louise Haigh promised to deliver the biggest overhaul to transport in a generation.

The Secretary of State immediately convened officials to begin work at pace across the department on rail reform, further devolution of bus powers, ensuring infrastructure works for the whole country, and supporting local authorities to fix roads for the long term.

In her first address to Department for Transport (DfT) staff on Monday (8 July 2024), Haigh set out her 5 strategic priorities, putting transport at the heart of mission-driven government.

They include:

improving performance on the railways and driving forward rail reform

improving bus services and growing usage across the country

transforming infrastructure to work for the whole country, promoting social mobility and tackling regional inequality

delivering greener transport

better integrating transport networks

Getting straight into action, the Transport Secretary’s first official visit later this week will be focused on plans to deliver better buses in every corner of the country, beginning a round of engagement with Mayors and devolved leaders who will be key delivery partners.

Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, said:

It will take all our effort but the new motto of our department – our purpose – is simple: move fast and fix things. Our department is so clearly central to achieving the missions for government that the Prime Minister has committed us to. Growth, net zero, opportunity, women and girls’ safety, health – none of these can be realised without transport as a key enabler.

Haigh said DfT would ‘think about infrastructure and services together at every turn’.

In her address to staff, she also said the department would ‘focus relentlessly’ on improving performance on the railways and introduce ‘much-needed rail reform’.

The newly-appointed Rail Minister, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill CBE will also bring decades of experience to help realise the Government’s ambition of transforming infrastructure and improving public transport to deliver for passengers.

In addition, the Prime Minister has announced the appointment of new ministers at the Department, including Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood MP, Local Transport Minister Simon Lightwood MP, and Aviation, Maritime, and Security Minister Mike Kane MP.

The Transport Secretary will shortly be attending the Privy Council to be officially sworn in as Secretary of State.