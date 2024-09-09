The new Buses Bill will put power over bus services back in the hands of local leaders.

Transport Secretary announces the first stop on journey to Better Buses, with new powers to take control of bus services to be expanded to every community

draft guidance published to support local leaders to deliver improved bus networks, faster and cheaper

government bus reforms to end today’s postcode lottery, grow passenger numbers and deliver better services for all

A package of measures to empower local leaders to take control of their bus services has been unveiled today (9 September 2024) by Transport Secretary Louise Haigh – the first stop on the journey to better buses.

Legislation is being laid before Parliament today which gives all local transport authorities across England new powers to run their own bus services – powers previously limited to mayoral combined authorities. The move means that local leaders across the country can deliver services in a way that suits the needs of their communities.

The government has also launched a consultation on new draft guidance to provide advice and support for local leaders looking to bring services into public control. This new, simplified guidance will help break down barriers to local control of bus services, speeding up the process and bringing down costs.

The guidance will also put the needs of passengers and bus drivers first – by encouraging local transport authorities to consider driver welfare and passenger safety, including anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls.

The new Buses Bill, which will follow this first statutory instrument, will bring an end to the current postcode lottery by taking steps to improve bus services no matter where you live.

Buses remain the most used form of public transport across the country, but – after almost 4 decades of failed deregulation – vital services have been slashed and there is little accountability to passengers.

Since 2010, almost 300 million fewer miles have been driven by buses per year. The transformative work the government is doing will turn the tide by giving communities the opportunity to control local bus services and have a real say in building local transport networks that work for them.

Modernising our transport infrastructure and delivering better buses is at the heart of our plan to kickstart economic growth in every part of the country and get the country moving. Our plans will deliver a better service for passengers and give local authorities a choice over the bus system that works best for them without extra burdens on the taxpayer.

Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, said:

Buses are the lifeblood of our communities, but for too many people it has become impossible to rely on local services, as routes have been slashed and timetables hollowed out. Today is the first stop on our journey to delivering better buses across the country. After decades of failed deregulation, local leaders will finally have the powers to provide services that deliver for passengers. And we are taking steps to support local leaders to deliver improved bus services faster and cheaper than ever before. With local communities firmly back in the driving seat, our bus revolution will save vital routes up and down the country and put passengers first.

Jason Prince, Director of the Urban Transport Group, said:

We welcome the pace at which government is moving on its ambitious transport agenda. Buses are the cornerstone of our public transport system, so it’s greatly encouraging to see this new package of measures, which will deliver better bus services for more local areas. We look forward to working with government to create a smoother journey for all bus passengers.

Councillor Adam Hug, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said:

Buses remain critical to local government’s efforts to ensure that everyone can benefit from inclusive economic growth and job opportunities, and to prevent social isolation by making local services more accessible; they also continue to play a vital role in reducing carbon and other harmful emissions. These proposed measures recognise the fundamental role of local leadership in shaping future bus provision, which the LGA has long been calling for.

Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said:

This is a government that understands what the communities and economies of places like Cambridgeshire and Peterborough need. Good quality public transport is a vital part of people’s lives and none more so than local bus services, so it’s a huge boost to see much-needed change coming to life. As a combined authority we’re doing everything we can to reform the way buses are managed across the region and having government on our side makes a massive difference.

It comes as the Transport Secretary took a bus ride to Anglia Ruskin University Campus in Peterborough, where she met with the Mayor and local MP to discuss plans for local control of bus services.

These new powers mean local transport authorities will now be able to emulate the huge success of publicly controlled buses in Greater Manchester and London. Greater Manchester’s successful Bee Network has already seen passenger numbers grow by 5% since public control began to be rolled out just a year ago.

The Buses Bill will also reverse the ban on setting up new publicly owned bus companies, provide greater flexibility over bus funding and will take steps to improve bus services for communities who choose not to pursue public control.

