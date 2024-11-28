Transport Secretary unveils her vision for integrated transport across England

The Integrated National Transport Strategy will set out a 'people first approach' to getting people around the country.

Transport Secretary reveals new ‘people-first’ approach to transport, in a speech to Metro Mayors, Council leaders and transport bodies in Leeds

new transport strategy aims to join up transport networks, empower local leaders and drive economic growth

Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, has today (28 November 2024) set out her vision for a more joined up and locally-led transport across England in a speech to Mayors and transport bosses.

Speaking at Leeds Civic Hall, she outlined her vision for a new Integrated National Transport Strategy, the first in a quarter of a century – which will set out a ‘people first approach’ to getting people around the country. Recognising that different passengers have different needs, and the quality of transport varies across the country, it will set out how government can support local areas to make all forms of transport work together better.

The strategy will set out a clear vision for how transport across England can evolve over the next 10 years so that more places offer better, more seamless journeys door-to-door – like those facilitated by the successful Bee Network in Greater Manchester and Transport for London. The Bee Network brings together bus, metro and active travel under one name, meaning transport works together better for people.

The Transport Secretary has looked to Dijon for inspiration, having visited it earlier this year to see how a city roughly the size of York, or Chester, is running buses every five minutes in rush hour, the tram every three and has a dial-a-ride service to the outlying villages. Dijon has also created a single app that brings together every mode of transport – from bus to tram, car hire to bike hire, planning journeys to paying for parking.

The department is also reforming its appraisal system, so that projects deliver good value for money as well as the right outcomes – such as more jobs, improved access to education and healthier communities. These reforms include giving sufficient weight to transport projects that enhance access to jobs, boost productivity, and help businesses grow, particularly in less affluent areas.

To support this, an internal panel of experts are also reviewing the department’s capital spend portfolio, to drive better economic outcomes in our transport system.

The Transport Secretary said:

Integrated transport in this country is lagging behind our European counterparts, and for too long our fragmented transport networks have stunted economic growth and made it harder for people to get around. Today, I’m launching a new national vision of transport that seamlessly joins all modes of transport together, and puts people at the heart of our transport system. I want everyone to be able to contribute to this vision and have launched a call for ideas on how the strategy can best deliver greater opportunity, healthier communities and better lives.

Regional roadshows will be hosted around the country to hear more from local leaders, transport operators and passenger bodies, as well as taking feedback from the public, to hear how to best deliver integrated transport.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said:

A better integrated public transport system is vital to growing our economy. In West Yorkshire, I have big plans for a world-leading mass transit system that will be fully integrated with railways and a publicly controlled bus network, helping people to access new jobs and opportunities across the region. The Secretary of State’s new Integrated National Transport Strategy will support me and other mayors to deliver on our ambition for better-connected and faster growing regions.

The Transport Secretary also emphasised the important of using data in rural areas, where driving is a more practical choice, to manage traffic flows to helping drivers easily find, and pay for, parking spaces. She also outlined her intention to promote cycling and walking as the best choice for shorter journeys, and prioritising pavement repairs, safe crossing and cycle infrastructure where they are needed most.

It is hoped that joining up all forms of transport will particularly benefit people in those areas that haven’t seen the links they need to get to jobs and services, thereby enhancing opportunities and driving national economic growth.

To oversee this new vision, the department will be recruiting a new Integrated Transport Commissioner to help deliver real change.