Department for Transport
|Printable version
Transport update: search and rescue
Announces the results of an 18-month process to procure a search and rescue helicopter service for the UK.
Following an extensive 18-month procurement process to procure the next decade of search and rescue aviation services, this process has now finished, and I wish to inform the House of the results.
I am pleased to announce that a £1.6 billion contract will be signed today (21 July 2022) to provide a search and rescue helicopter service for the whole of the UK with Bristow Helicopters Ltd. The new contract will see the UK search and rescue region benefit from advances in technology to save more lives, even more quickly.
A fleet of state-of-the-art helicopters, planes and drones will operate across the United Kingdom and far out to sea in support of the lifesaving work of HM Coastguard. These aircraft will also support the work of the other emergency services, border protection, fisheries protection and pollution prevention.
A strong competition led to this contract being signed, and a credible, data-led requirement resulted in a contract that is highly innovative and takes account of anticipated future demands such as increased tourism in certain areas.
The new contract will guarantee that there will be no base closures or job losses in this critical service. Instead, 2 new seasonal bases, operating for 6 months of the year, will be opened in areas of particular growing demand.
A new base at Fort William will meet the summertime peak tourism demand in the Ben Nevis area, while a new base in Carlisle will also meet similar demands in the Lake District area.
All helicopter bases will continue to be operational 24 hours a day, apart for Fort William and Carlisle which will operate 12 hours a day from April to September.
The transition out from the current contract will start 30 September 2024 and run through to 31 December 2026. The transition will be seamless and will follow extensive engagement with stakeholders including the thousands of rescue volunteers who rely on these arrangements.
In addition to our existing base in Doncaster, highly sophisticated surveillance planes will operate from Prestwick and Newquay. This will give the UK much more capability to search for people needing our help over large areas and prevent illegal or anticompetitive activity in UK waters.
Both Doncaster and Prestwick will be operational 24 hours a day, with Newquay operational 12 hours a day all year round. Some of these aircraft can reach the mid-Atlantic, which is the extent of the UK’s search and rescue region.
The new service will comprise of:
- 18 helicopters including existing Leonardo AW189s and Sikorsky S92As augmented with the introduction of Leonardo AW139 helicopters
- 6 King Air fixed-wing planes, including the B350, B350ER and the B200
- 1 mobile deployable Schiebel S-100 drone system capable of operating anywhere in the UK
A new state-of-the-art search and rescue helicopter simulation training facility at Solent Airport next to the HM Coastguard Training Facility will house a synthetic rescue hoist and helicopter suspended over a large training pool.
This is a vital addition to training the next generation of technical winch crew. Further innovation throughout the life of the contract will involve the use of uncrewed aircraft and aircraft powered by sustainable aviation fuels.
This is a major investment by the UK government in critical national service which covers a wide range of activity. It protects the services we have come to rely on for years to come.
Related content
Collection
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/transport-update-search-and-rescue
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Active Travel England framework document21/07/2022 13:10:00
Announces publication of a framework setting out Active Travel England's relationship with, and accountability to, the Department for Transport and Parliament.
Transport Secretary more than trebles investment for rail in the north to over £9 billion19/07/2022 12:05:00
Major boosts to funding for rail route upgrades in the north.
Transport Secretary sets out protections for passengers with new aviation charter18/07/2022 16:10:00
The new charter will act as a one-stop shop so air passengers know their rights for their entire journey.
New aerospace innovation to propel UK to growth and greener skies backed by £273 million18/07/2022 14:22:00
Solar powered aircraft, ultra-efficient wings and medical treatment carrying drones are just some of the technologies the government will back.
Electric motorbikes race onto UK roads through transport decarbonisation measures14/07/2022 13:20:00
Government sets out a range of measures to mark a year of success since the Transport Decarbonisation Plan was introduced.
Government THINK! campaign launched to improve road safety for those most at risk12/07/2022 12:05:00
The ‘Travel Like You Know Them’ campaign promotes recent changes to the Highway Code, improving road safety for people walking, cycling and horse riding.
Second cycling and walking investment strategy – July 202207/07/2022 13:10:00
Announcement of the second cycling and walking investment strategy from 2021 to 2025 (06 July 2022).
New bill introduced to ensure thousands of seafarers receive fair pay07/07/2022 09:20:00
New legislation will ensure seafarers get paid at least equivalent to the UK National Minimum Wage.