Travellers urged check on vaccinations to protect against risks

UKHSA urges overseas travellers, including Hajj pilgrims, to check well in advance to ensure they are up to date and have all necessary vaccinations

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is reminding summer holiday-makers, as well as Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, of the importance of ensuring they and any children, are fully up to date with all routine NHS vaccinations before travelling overseas - as well as checking they have any necessary additional vaccines for the countries and regions they are visiting.

Overseas travellers should check well in advance of their trip, to ensure they have enough time to get any necessary vaccinations - being mindful that it can take a few weeks following vaccination for the immunity to take effect. It is vital that anyone travelling, particularly young children who are more vulnerable to severe illness, are up to date with their routine NHS vaccinations - including MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), polio, hepatitis, meningitis, and tetanus. This is because these infections can be more common in some countries.

Some regions and countries will also have specific vaccine requirements or entry restrictions, so it’s important to have any additional necessary vaccinations to protect against serious health risks, as well as avoiding any travel complications or disruptions.

The Travel Health Pro website – supported by UKHSA – has up-to-date information on health risks in countries across the world and is a one-stop-shop for information to help people plan their trip abroad. Ideally travellers should consult their GP, practice nurse, pharmacist, or travel clinic 4 to 6 weeks before their trip for individual advice, travel vaccines and malaria prevention tablets, if relevant for their destination. Foreign travel advice is also available on GOV.UK.

Measles risk overseas

The World Health Organization recently repeated their warning on the growing measles threat due to sub-optimal vaccination rates around the world, highlighting that more than half the world faces high measles risk, including parts of Europe, where the organisation warned of a sharp increase in measles cases in the European region, putting millions at risk.

There is also a real concern of unvaccinated travellers bringing diseases like measles back into the UK from other countries experiencing high circulation, putting other unprotected family members, friends and those in their community at risk.

UKHSA’s current childhood vaccinations campaign is reminding parents of the importance of ensuring their children are vaccinated on time. Parents should check their child’s Red Book now to ensure that children have had their MMR and other routine vaccines. If you’re unsure, get in touch with your GP practice and if needed they will bring you or your child up to date. Anyone, including adults, can get the MMR vaccines for free on the NHS if they have missed out.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisation at UKHSA, said:

Nobody wants to get stricken down with sickness on their holidays or when travelling far away from home and it can be especially stressful and worrying if your child gets ill - sadly this does happen, but for many serious illnesses it is preventable. That’s why it’s so important if you’re going on holidays overseas to be sure that you and all your family, especially young children, are up to date with all routine NHS vaccines well before you travel, in particular both MMR vaccines. Measles is one of the most highly infectious diseases and some countries are currently seeing very large outbreaks. There is also the risk of returning home and spreading measles to unvaccinated family and friends, with infants and pregnant women at high risk of serious illness or life-long complications.

Hajj and Umrah

Large gatherings such as Hajj and Umrah are associated with unique health risks and those travelling to the Middle East are urged to be mindful of good general health practices that can help protect against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and meningitis. TravelHealthPro provides travel health advice for pilgrims attending these events.

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. It is most common in young children but can affect persons of any age.

The MenACWY vaccine is routinely given to teenagers in school at around 14 years of age but is available free up to 25 years of age if it’s been missed. It provides high protection against four common types of meningococcal disease (that causes meningitis and septicaemia) – MenA, MenC, MenW and MenY. Babies are given the MenB vaccine to help protect against another common form of meningococcal disease.

Due to previous meningitis outbreaks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all visitors aged over one year arriving for Umrah and Hajj or adults coming into the country for seasonal work are required to submit a valid vaccination certificate with a proof of the MenACWY vaccine received at least 10 days prior to their arrival to Hajj and Umrah areas.

Dr Naveed Syed, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control at UKHSA, said:

Being healthy while travelling and attending Hajj and Umrah allows us to focus fully on our worships and rituals. That is why we encourage everyone going on these pilgrimages to ensure they are up to date with their vaccinations and to be mindful of good hand and respiratory hygiene to reduce the risk of infection and limiting spread to other people. If you experience symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath within 14 days of leaving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia or the Middle East, please contact your GP or NHS 111 without delay and inform them about your recent travel history.

Dr Dipti Patel, Director of the National Travel Health Network and Centre, said: