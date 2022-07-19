Ofcom
Travelling abroad? Don’t forget to check for roaming charges
If you’re looking to head abroad soon, it’s important to be aware of any charges you could face for using your mobile phone when you’re outside the UK.
Since 31 December 2020, the EU rules on mobile roaming charges no longer apply in the UK. This means the amount your mobile provider can charge you for using your mobile phone in EU countries, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein is no longer capped.
Ofcom does not have the power to prevent mobile companies from charging customers for using their services when travelling. Each of the UK mobile providers has different approaches to roaming charges and fair use policies. It is important to check with your provider to see what their approach is before you use your mobile abroad.
Since 1 July 2022, the roaming rules as previously set out in UK legislation no longer apply. These covered things like roaming welcome messages and data roaming spend limits. Some providers have confirmed that they will still provide all or some of these services from 1 July, on a voluntary basis.
The table below illustrates some of the provider offerings regarding roaming that apply from 1 July 2022.
