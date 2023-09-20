Scottish Government
Travelling Cabinet
Inveraray to host Cabinet public discussion.
Scottish Government ministers will visit Inveraray on Monday 2ndOctober as the Scottish Government’s Travelling Cabinet programme resumes.
The Scottish Cabinet will meet at the Inverary Parish Church before holding a public discussion in the Inverary Inn to hear about local issues. The 51st meeting of the Travelling Cabinet will be the first in over four years after the programme was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be the fourth session to be held in the Argyll and Bute area.
Announcing the return of Travelling Cabinets, First Minister Humza Yousaf said:
“As First Minister, I am looking forward to getting out and about with the Cabinet to meet people in and around Inveraray and listen to their views.
“I’ll be laying out my vision to boost growth, reduce poverty and build a more equal and just society, and look forward to discussing with the people of Argyll and Bute how to achieve this within their local communities.
“This will be the first of many more Cabinet public discussion events I intend to host, providing an opportunity for local people to engage directly with Ministers and to help shape and inform Government decision making. Your voice is important and it is vital it is heard – I’m really looking forward to listening to and engaging with the people of Argyll and Bute during this Travelling Cabinet session.”
Background
Registration details can be found online.
Fifty travelling Cabinets have been held since 2008. The last event was in Stirling in August 2019 before the programme was paused due to Covid-19.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/travelling-cabinet/
