Travelling Cabinet comes to East Lothian

Haddington to host public discussion with Ministers.

East Lothian residents will get the chance to put their views and concerns to members of the Scottish Cabinet next month.

The 52nd Travelling Cabinet will meet in Haddington on 11 December before ministers take questions from the public in the town’s Corn Exchange.

Before the meetings take place, the First Minister and Cabinet Secretaries will visit a number of projects throughout East Lothian in which local people are helping to make a difference to their community.

First Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday said:

“I am looking forward to the Cabinet’s first visit to East Lothian and hearing more about issues which matter to the people there. “I know there are a number of excellent community-based initiatives in the area enabling local people to get involved and make a difference. These projects exemplify the missions I identified when I set out my priorities for 2026 - equality, opportunity and community; to that end we will be visiting a number of community-led projects and finding out how they are having a positive impact on the people who live there. “We learn a lot from meeting and listening to people in every part of the country and these visits and discussions help us shape and inform Government decision making as we build a fairer, greener and more prosperous Scotland.”

Background

Registration details for the public discussion can be found at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ministers-touring-scotland-haddington-tickets-767599168777

Fifty one travelling Cabinets have been held since 2008.