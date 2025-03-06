Scottish Government
Travelling Cabinet to visit East Dunbartonshire
Kirkintilloch to host public discussion with Ministers.
East Dunbartonshire residents will have the chance to put questions to First Minister John Swinney and his Cabinet later this month.
The 54th Travelling Cabinet will meet at Kirkintilloch Town Hall on Monday 24 March and hear from the local community at a public discussion at 2pm.
Residents are invited to book their place for the meeting in advance.
Ahead of the public discussion, the First Minister and Cabinet Secretaries will visit a number of projects throughout East Dunbartonshire to highlight the Scottish Government’s four key priorities:
- eradicating child poverty
- building prosperity
- protecting the planet
- improving public services
First Minister John Swinney said:
“I am looking forward to visiting East Dunbartonshire with the Cabinet to share the government’s priorities for the local area and hear from the residents what matters most to the community.
“Alongside the Deputy First Minister I am looking forward visiting projects that have made a positive impact on people’s lives in the area before the Cabinet meets in Kirkintilloch Town Hall.
"The public discussion at 2pm offers residents the opportunity to get involved, ask questions, and share their insights directly with myself and the Scottish Government.
“Travelling Cabinets help us shape and inform Government decision making as we strive to create a wealthier, fairer and greener Scotland.”
Background
Registration details for the public discussion can be found on Eventbrite: Ministers Touring Scotland - Kirkintilloch Tickets, Mon, Mar 24, 2025 at 2:00 PM | Eventbrite
53 Travelling Cabinets have been held since 2008.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/travelling-cabinet-to-visit-east-dunbartonshire/
