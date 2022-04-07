Treasured memories sparkle thanks to Derby artist

With support from Arts Council, a Derby-based artist is helping people unlock and share stories of their family and heritage – inspired by jewellery.

Anisha Parmar is a jewellery designer and multi-disciplinary artist who is influenced by the rich tapestry of South Asian culture, blending traditional influences with contemporary design.

Thanks to Arts Council’s Developing your Creative Practive fund, she has been working on Empowered Adornment- a new venture giving people the chance to share stories connected to their gold jewellery and family heirlooms.

Inspired by Anisha’s own heritage spanning three continents (India, East Africa and Britain) the project looks at jewellery collected through journeys of migration; gold as a woman’s security within the context of historical and contemporary diasporas; and adornment to express cultural heritage.

Documenting the stories of members of the South Asian community, and jewellery which has been collected or handed down, Anisha encouraged people to talk about what the pieces represent to them, aiming to keep their stories alive as an important part of British history. Starting with a story, memory or object, she designed jewellery to tell a personal tale, using materials such as acrylic, and has recorded podcasts documenting her process.