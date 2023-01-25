Treasury Committee approves appointment to Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee

The Treasury Committee today publishes its report on the appointment of Randall Kroszner to the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC).

The FPC identifies, monitors and takes action to remove or reduce systemic risks to the UK’s financial system, with a view to protecting and enhancing its resilience.

The Committee of MPs held a pre-appointment hearing on Tuesday 24 January and, in a new report published today, outlines it is satisfied that Professor Kroszner has the appropriate professional competence and personal independence for the role.

The Committee concludes that Professor Kroszner will bring a valuable transatlantic perspective to the FPC, and notes that he intends to deepen his knowledge of the UK economy.

In the session, MPs discussed Professor Kroszner’s views on topics including the UK’s macro-economic environment and its differences to that of the US, financial stability issues, the impact of quantitative tightening, the cost of living, crypto-assets and blockchain technology, and climate change.

The Committee wishes Professor Kroszner every success in the role.

Further information