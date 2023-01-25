Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Treasury Committee approves appointment to Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee
The Treasury Committee today publishes its report on the appointment of Randall Kroszner to the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC).
The FPC identifies, monitors and takes action to remove or reduce systemic risks to the UK’s financial system, with a view to protecting and enhancing its resilience.
The Committee of MPs held a pre-appointment hearing on Tuesday 24 January and, in a new report published today, outlines it is satisfied that Professor Kroszner has the appropriate professional competence and personal independence for the role.
The Committee concludes that Professor Kroszner will bring a valuable transatlantic perspective to the FPC, and notes that he intends to deepen his knowledge of the UK economy.
In the session, MPs discussed Professor Kroszner’s views on topics including the UK’s macro-economic environment and its differences to that of the US, financial stability issues, the impact of quantitative tightening, the cost of living, crypto-assets and blockchain technology, and climate change.
The Committee wishes Professor Kroszner every success in the role.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/158/treasury-committee/news/175605/treasury-committee-approves-appointment-to-bank-of-englands-financial-policy-committee/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
More support needed to halt damaging decline of local journalism, DCMS Committee warns25/01/2023 16:25:00
The quality and coverage of local news will continue to decline without new support from the Government, MPs say today, in a report that warns of the damage a reduction in provision can cause to democracy and society.
Women being let down by “glacial” Government progress on menopause24/01/2023 11:10:00
The Government response to the Women and Equalities Committee report on menopause and the workplace is a “missed opportunity to protect vast numbers of talented and experienced women from leaving the workforce.”
Treasury Committee: Fuel duty fiction clouds fiscal forecasts23/01/2023 16:10:00
The Treasury Committee today points out the fiscal fiction that clouds fuel duty forecasts.
Government inaction leaves women harmed by medical intervention adrift without support, say MPs20/01/2023 12:05:00
Ministers must act urgently to enable women and children avoidably harmed by medical intervention to receive compensation and care, MPs say in a report published today.
Government urged to strengthen draft Mental Health Bill19/01/2023 11:05:00
The Government’s draft Mental Health Bill must be strengthened to address rising numbers detained under current legislation and tackle unacceptable and inexcusable failures on racial inequalities, say MPs and Peers.
Don’t let complacency jeopardise the creative industries17/01/2023 10:15:00
The Communications and Digital Committee publishes its report At risk: our creative future
MPs call for greater focus on pay and performer rights to ensure music streaming fairness13/01/2023 11:25:00
More focus is still needed on ensuring creators and performers receive a fairer cut of the money made from streaming music, MPs say today, in a report calling for the establishment of a wide-ranging national strategy for music.