Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Treasury Committee calls for action on complex, un-costed and exploited tax reliefs in new report
The Treasury Committee today calls for a systematic review into the cost of over a thousand tax reliefs which complicate the tax system and are open to abuse.
Tax reliefs reduce the amount of tax an individual or company pays when they meet certain conditions. Some, such as relief for businesses investing in research and development or tax credits for firms developing video games, are designed to promote particular activities. Others, such as the personal allowance someone receives before paying income tax, are structural aspects of the tax system.
During its inquiry, the Committee heard there are over 1,180 tax reliefs in operation, but just 365 have official costings.
In a new report, the cross-party Committee of MPs concludes that the tax system is too complex and the scrutiny of existing reliefs is inadequate. This has contributed to the abuse of some tax reliefs, and in certain cases, fraud.
The Committee calls on the Government to undertake a comprehensive and systematic review of existing tax reliefs to look for opportunities for simplification and to monitor for abuse and fraud.
While the overall cost is unknown, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) analysis found that 105 of the 1,180 reliefs cost the public purse a total of £195 billion. The Committee calls on HMRC to publish costings for all reliefs from the 2025 – 2026 tax year onwards.
The MPs conclude that the disparity between scrutiny of tax reliefs compared to direct public expenditure is stark and recommend reliefs be reclassified as Government spending. The Government should consider how individual departments can take more responsibility for budgeting reliefs to increase Ministerial accountability and oversight.
The MPs also recommend the Government institutes five-yearly reviews of tax reliefs and removes reliefs which no longer achieve policy objectives, are vulnerable to abuse or cost significantly more than expected.
Chair comment
Commenting on the report, Harriett Baldwin MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said:
“Our tax system is too complicated, and the proliferation of un-costed tax breaks add to that complexity. While some reliefs are very effective, others are prone to abuse or simply lie dormant, cluttering the ever-expanding tax code. The fact we only have costings for a third of reliefs is staggering – and something which needs rectifying with urgency.
“HMRC and the Treasury need to work hand in glove to get a grip on the complexity, lack of transparency and potential for abuse. We thank all those who gave evidence to our inquiry and look forward to receiving the Government’s response.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/158/treasury-committee/news/196683/treasury-committee-calls-for-action-on-complex-uncosted-and-exploited-tax-reliefs-in-new-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Gov’t ‘has more work to do’ on landmark childcare reforms, Education Committee report says26/07/2023 14:15:00
The Education Committee welcomes the Government’s focus on childcare in the Spring Budget, but warns it has more work to do and should consider wider policy changes to ensure children benefit from high quality affordable childcare and to help parents and providers who are struggling.
We urgently need to protect England’s nature26/07/2023 13:15:00
The Environment and Climate Change Committee has published its report on Protected Areas.
Windsor Framework an improvement on the Protocol, but problems remain, says Lords Committee26/07/2023 09:25:00
The Sub-Committee on the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland yesterday published a major report on the Windsor Framework, examining the economic, political, legal and constitutional implications of the Windsor Framework on Northern Ireland.
Government progress on pharmacy ‘requires improvement’, warns Expert Panel25/07/2023 12:20:00
The Committee’s independent Expert Panel evaluating Government commitments on pharmacy has found that overall progress ‘requires improvement’ across a number of areas.
Venture capital needs to venture further, says Treasury Committee24/07/2023 16:25:00
The Treasury Committee today criticises the venture capital industry’s unacceptable failure to invest in firms outside London and the South East or in businesses led by women and ethnic minorities as it calls for rapid change from Government and the sector.
MPs highlight growing importance of defence in High North in new report21/07/2023 16:25:00
The Scottish Affairs Committee calls on the UK Government to re-assess its defence presence in Scotland in the face of new threats in the North Atlantic and High North region, as it publishes the third report of its inquiry into Defence in Scotland.
Endemic problems of seaside towns continue unabated, says new Lords report21/07/2023 15:25:00
The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes The future of seaside towns Follow-up report.
Concerning pressures on NHS mental health staff causing vicious cycle of staff shortages21/07/2023 13:30:00
The Public Accounts Committee has heard concerning evidence of increasing pressures on NHS mental health staff at a time of spiking demand. In a report published today, it warns that increased workload is leading to burnout for remaining staff, which contributes to a higher rate of staff turnover and a resulting vicious cycle of more staff shortages.
Light and noise pollution are “neglected pollutants” in need of renewed focus20/07/2023 14:25:00
The Committee’s report on artificial light and noise and their impacts on human health concludes that environmental noise and light remain neglected pollutants, are poorly understood and poorly regulated despite their potential to negatively impact human health.